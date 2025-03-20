“This would be the third week of Ramadan. I’ve been fasting, every day of Ramadan, and I will be fasting the day of my fight, but I guess since I have been training while fasting, I’ve gotten used to it.”

Although food and hydration are scientifically recognised as essential for peak athletic performance and recovery, Siraj said competing at the highest level with minimal intake is achievable.

“It’s about changing your mentality.

“If you’re really wanting it, you can do it. It is possible.”

On Saturday, Siraj suspects her fast will end a couple of hours before she’s set to take to the ring against Japanese amateur champion, Aima Hattori. In that time, Siraj revealed what her pre-match meal would look like.

“I usually don’t eat in the two hours before a fight but will have something light an hour before I hop in the ring such as a banana and electrolytes.

“[At King in the Ring] I probably will have some water, a couple of dates, an electrolyte drink, nuts and maybe a protein bar.”

“It’s not ideal, but we’ll make it work.

“Especially with the nerves I get before a fight, it makes it a little harder to eat.”

King in the Ring promoter Jason Suttie confirmed they took Siraj’s fast into account when deciding where her fight would sit on the card.

“We had some flexibility to slot undercard and super fights between tournament bouts, so it made sense to allow Sarah time to fuel herself properly for this fight.”

Building on Siraj’s expression of her faith, she will also compete wearing a hijab, ensuring her head and legs remain covered in accordance with Islamic guidelines.

Teenage Muslim kickboxer Sarah Siraj. Photo / CSN Fight Network

“I have been wearing the hijab since I was quite young and in the ring so I’ve just gotten used to wearing the hijab.

“It does sometimes get hot, so obviously my coach will put some ice on my back and stuff when I’m in the corner, but in the ring, I don’t really feel it when I’m fighting.

“I’m always just making sure that I’ve got my hijab on tight and secure so it doesn’t fall off.

Siraj told the Herald it was “awesome” that more iconic sports brands are embracing various cultures and religions in the athletic landscape.

“I remember Nike coming out with their hijabs and my dad went straight away and bought them for my sister and I.”

However, she said brands need to improve their range of hijabs given the amount of clinching in the ring.

“I haven’t found a good hijab that stays on my head very well ... But so far the Nike hijab’s been the only one that kind of that works for me.

“I’m hoping that one day [brands] will be [able to advance their products] because you don’t want to the hijab to slip back.”

The event will take place at EventFinda Stadium on the North Shore on Saturday, and can be streamed via the combat Sports Network (CSN) live from 7.30pm.

