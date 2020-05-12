Queensland is refusing to play ball with the NRL anti-vaxxers putting the revised draw in "disarray" as one report put it.

The Queensland state government has stood firm in its "no job, no play" policy, a position which may force the NRL to schedule all of its games in New South Wales according to the Daily Telegraph.

The revamped draw, for a May 28 re-start, is expected to be released this week with the Gold Coast Titans among the possible opening opponents for the Warriors.

Because the Gold Coast are in Queensland, their players Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly have been stood down.

Advertisement

Up to 15 other players may be taking a similar stance in refusing to agree to take the NRL's 'flu injection. Acting on medical advice, the league hopes the 'flu jab will reduce the dangers presented by the virus crisis.

READ MORE:

• Rugby league: NRL players Bryce Cartwright, Brian Kelly stood down for season over flu shot stand-off

• NRL duo Nathan Cleary and Tyrone May handed two-match suspension after TikTok saga

• NRL ponders tracking fan movements to allow State of Origin crowds

• Rugby League: Warriors coach Stephen Kearney opposed to NRL dropping referees to one

"Despite being cleared to play and train in NSW, a small group of NRL anti-vaxxers have thrown the season draw into disarray after it was determined on Tuesday that players who refuse the flu shot remain banned in Queensland," " the Telegraph reported.

Other players known to be taking a similar stance include the Canberra trio Josh Papalii, Sia Soliola and Joseph Tapine, Manly's Dylan Walker and Addin Fonua-Blake, and Canterbury's Sione Katoa.

Their clubs are hoping that the matter is resolved by the time they are due to play games in Queensland, and are taking a general wait and see attitude.

The Sydney Morning Herald called it a "setback" for the NRL.

Queensland's chief medical officer Dr Jeannette Young said only players with medical excuses, such as experiencing an anaphylactic reaction to previous vaccines, would be exempted.

But Raiders boss Don Furner and Manly's Stephen Humphries appeared to see the possibility of a loophole in this statement.

Advertisement

"Their reasons are quite personal and relate to experiences they've had in the past," Humphries said of his players.

"So while I wouldn't categorically say they are in that (exemption group), they have had experiences that are framing their thinking."

Meanwhile Manly team mates are standing by their anti-vaxxers, with prop Toafofoa Sipley saying :"Each to their own." Walker sees it as a "freedom of choice (issue) for our own bodies".

The Warriors - whose squad is still in a Tamworth quarantine before shifting to the Central Coast - say all their players agreed to the jab.