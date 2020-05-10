Adapting to change has been the New Zealand Warriors' modus operandi after having to relocate to Australia for the restart of the NRL season however coach Stephen Kearney wants things to remain the same on the field.

The NRL's Project Apollo committee last week recommended a switch from two referees to one for when the season returns later this month. It's a move that could save the Australian Rugby League Commission around $1m.

The proposal has the backing of ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys with an announcement expected this week.

"I'm totally supportive. No.1 is because when we did a fans' survey last year one of the biggest issues was they wanted was one referee," V'landys told NRL.com.

Advertisement

"But also in this new time and age of cost reductions in the organisation it just saves a lot of money."

READ MORE:

• Rugby League: New Zealand Warriors forced to extend Australian lockdown period

• Premium - Paul Lewis: Why it's hard to believe in the New Zealand Warriors' NRL chances

• NRL: Warriors forward Tohu Harris opens up on the heartbreak of leaving his family behind

• NRL: The Warriors are set to fly to Australia - now the players hope their families can join

Kearney, however, has joined fellow coaches Des Hasler of Manly and Roosters' Trent Robinson, in opposing the idea of dropping one referee.

"It's just too hard to implement that now. We've been used to two referees for a long time," Kearney told Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin from the team's base in Tamworth.

"I know there's been a lot of debate about having two referees on the field but to throw that on us in three weeks time, I think that's too big of an adjustment," he added.

Kearney said the Warriors, who arrived in the New South Wales town last Sunday, will hopefully get to begin full contact training tomorrow after being restricted to training in groups of 10.

"It is supposed to kick off tomorrow - the full contact work. We're waiting for confirmation of that.

"It's worked out well that we've been able to focus on some fundamental skill early on in the week, obviously we'll start picking that up once we get together as a full team."