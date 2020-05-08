We have reached the end of the Lockdown Legends competition, and our overall winner has been found.

NZ Herald Sport, in conjunction with UltraBLIS, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, have been looking for Kiwi sports fans who continued showing off their sporting spirit in their home bubbles.

Whether it's turning your bedroom into a mini Old Trafford, crazy trick shots or funny homemade sporting videos, we wanted to see it - and you delivered!

Lockdown Legends, brought to you by the Herald, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, is looking for New Zealand's best homemade sports video.

Creative and funny videos saw several entrants come away with a Steady the Ship hat, and the weekly winner picked up a prize pack from UltraBLIS Probiotics.

Advertisement

Made in Dunedin by Blis Technologies, UltraBLIS combines oral and intestinal probiotics to strengthen your immunity.

Our final prize pack winner was Scott Hunter, who created an elaborate system in his garage which, well, you'll just have to see for yourself above.

Thanks to everyone who entered - and thanks to UltraBLIS Probiotics!