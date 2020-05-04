Trainers like Andy McCook realise how lucky they are to be at the forefront of live sports return in New Zealand today.

And in return the New Zealand racing industry and the thousands who rely on it for income are lucky to have them.

McCook is a greyhound trainer and the dogs are not only the first of the three racing codes to return when they kick off 12 races at Addington at noon today, it is also the first live sport in New Zealand since we entered lockdown.

There will, of course, be those who don't class any form of racing as a sport and the return of racing in both Christchurch and Whanganui today will mean nothing to them.

But the reality is the meetings are turning the key that restarts the massive machine that is the New Zealand racing, an industry for those who work inside but a sport for those who watch and bet on it.

So McCook, who trains greyhounds with his wife Janine, is excited to see the show start up again. And so, he says, are the dogs.

"We can't wait to get back to work, albeit under very different circumstances," says McCook, who is also a form expert and television presenter on racing.

Greyhound racing will have strict protocols in place for today's two televised meetings which will attract betting from around the country and across the Tasman.

There will be no crowds, no owners or children allowed and dogs and their handlers will be kept apart as much as possible, with that being trickiest when the dogs come together after the race finishes in what resembles a canine maul.

"When we catch them back after the race we will try and stay a metre apart and we all know we have to get used to this. It is the new normality for us," says McCook.

"But we are lucky because unlike horse trainers we could work our dogs on our private properties without injury risk. We had trials last week and we are ready to go.

"And the dogs love it. They get bored when they don't race but after trialling last week you can see the change in their attitude since."

Harness racing will resume on May 29 and thoroughbred on July 3 but from noon today New Zealand racing is back, the first of dozens of sports which will follow.

Whether racing interests you or not, it is a start.

RACING'S RETURN: HOW TO BACK A WINNER TODAY

Mark Rosonowski (commentator for Whanganui):

* Big Time Bree (R3, No.4): Quick dog and even though best form is longer has early speed to win this.

* Bigtime Sheer (R10, No.2): Downgrader who is worth an each way bet at what should be good odds.

Andy McCook (trainer for Addington)

** Horse Range Gold (R8, No.3): Good enough to win and could be early leader.

** Maybe Right (R6, No.4): The best of our kennel today, a good each way chance.