Englishman Eddie Hall has accepted an invitation from his bitter strongman rival Hafthor Bjornsson to fight in a sanctioned boxing bout after 'The Mountain' broke his deadlift record.

Bjornsson, who shot to fame as The Mountain in hit HBO show Game of Thrones, beat Hall's 2016 deadlift world record on Saturday after lifting an astonishing 501kg.

Hall, who was crowned World's Strongest Man in 2017, set the previous record of 500kg in the same year he was crowned the best in the world.

The pair have long been engaged in a war of words with each previously accusing the other of cheating.

In the build-up to the lift, 32-year-old Hall also claimed the 501kg record would not be legitimate as it was done in his gym rather than in competition — he did congratulate him after, however.

After 31-year-old Bjornsson, challenged Hall to a fight, The Beast replied: "1,000 per cent I'm going to sign those papers.

"CoreSports just offered me a seven-year contract, I have signed it already," Bjornsson said.

"Eddie Hall has been running his mouth now for weeks and I know he has been given the same contract.

"So Eddie, I just knocked out your record. And now I'm ready to knock you out in the ring.

"It's time to put your fist where your big mouth is, and sign the CoreSports contract.

"I'm ready. Are you ready?"

Hall wasted little time to respond to Bjornsson, revealing just how personal their rivalry has become.

"1,000 per cent I'm going to sign those papers," the Brit replied in a Facebook video.

The Mountain, famous for his 2.06m, 193kg frame, would be a terrible sight stepping into the ring against the 164kg, 1.91m Brit.

Combined, they weigh 357kg.

"And you know why I'm going to sign those papers… it's not the money, it's not the dead lift feud we've got going on, nothing to do with that," Hall said.

"It's because you called me a cheat at World's Strongest Man 2017.

"I can't put that to bed, I can't forget it. People may forget it, but you've never apologised.

"You think you should've won that year, regardless of the trophies or not, and you let people know that."