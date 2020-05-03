Race favourite Toffee Tongue had plenty of international supporters during the running of Saturday's Group 1 Australasian Oaks (2000m).

Among the loudest was thoroughbred enthusiast Edmund Wong, cheering hard from his home in Hong Kong as the daughter of Tavistock claimed her maiden victory in the blue riband event.

The Chris Waller-trained 3-year-old filly is the latest stakes winner for blue hen broodmare Bagalollies, who was recently bought by Wong in a private sale after plans to send her to the Gold Coast National Broodmare Sale were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club member has been a fan of the New Zealand-bred thoroughbred product since attending the 2018 National Yearling Sale at Karaka on a tour organised by the Jockey Club's well-named The Racing Club operation.

Advertisement

Wong obtained his first yearling at that sale with the $170,000 purchase of Lot 471, a Smart Missile colt from the Koru Thoroughbreds draft.

"He is now in training with David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig at their Lindsay Park operation in Victoria," Wong said.

"He had a beautiful trial in late January, with the comments from Mr Hayes being very positive — definitely good enough for Hong Kong racing which I am hopeful for when I obtain my first private ownership permit."

Wong had definitely caught the bug after his first Karaka experience, as a year later, he became involved with New Zealand's leading thoroughbred syndicator, David Ellis and his Te Akau Racing operation.

"I have five yearlings in training with Te Akau now and have joined the Te Akau 2019 European Breeding Syndicate & Te Akau 2019 Stallion Syndicate."

With the success in Hong Kong of New Zealand-bred individuals such as dual Horse of the Year Beauty Generation and multiple Group 1 winner Werther, Wong decided his next step would be to purchase a broodmare and get involved in the breeding side of the thoroughbred industry.

He approached Highden Park operators Sam and Libby Bleakely to make an offer for Zabeel mare Bagalollies, who is the dam of Werther and stakes performers Gobstopper, Milseain and now Toffee Tongue.

"When I knew Bagalollies was looking for a new owner, I just couldn't miss that chance," Wong explained.

Advertisement

"Bagalollies is my first broodmare, so now I have to decide on her future [matings], which I will do after the discussion with Libby, David [Ellis] and my New Zealand trainer Jamie Richards."

- NZ Racing Desk