Charles Roberts was respected in all three racing codes. Photo / Jason Oxenham

What should be a triumphant return to work for the New Zealand racing industry today will be tinged with sadness.

Because Charles Roberts, one of the legends of the racing community, passed away peacefully yesterday.

At 96 years old and having battled the demon that is dementia for nearly three years, Roberts' passing wasn't a surprise to his family but he was a giant of the racing industry and leaves a legacy that will be matched by few.

Roberts was a veterinarian his entire working life and was responsible for post-race drug testing of horses being adopted in New Zealand, which changed the integrity of the industry forever.

His veterinary practice aside, though, he was a successful breeder and owner of racehorses in both the thoroughbred and harness racing codes for decades before co-founding standardbred breeding behemoth Woodlands Stud in 1992.

The South Auckland stud has grown to be one of the best in the world and home to champion stallion Bettors Delight, the best harness racing stallion to ever stand in Australasia.

Not only has Bettors Delight changed the harness racing breed in New Zealand through the deeds of champions such as Lazarus, but in 2014, Bettors Delight's daughter Adore Me, owned by Roberts, won the New Zealand Cup.

She was one of an army of outstanding horses Roberts bred and owned in the last decade of his life, and that breed, along with his contributions to veterinary standards and what Woodlands Stud continues to achieve, will ensure Roberts' legacy in racing continues for decades.

He is survived by daughter Mary, son Mark, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

His death was the second massive loss in the harness racing industry in just a few days after Australia's pin-up reinsman Gavin Lang died in Melbourne on Friday aged 61.

Lang was one of only two reinsman in Australia to partner more than 6000 winners in his career and was revered for his ice cool demeanour, the Roger Federer of the harness racing industry.

He died from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with his family by his hospital bed.

The deaths of Roberts and Lang was huge news in the harness racing industry, but both were also enormously respected in the other two racing codes, and they come as the industry starts the long road back to racing today.

Trainers are permitted to resume working their horses on both public and private tracks from this morning, and up to 1000 thoroughbreds and harness horses are expected back in work in the north alone in the next month.

Greyhound racing is scheduled to be the first of the three codes to resume racing, on May 11, with harness racing's comeback meeting programmed for May 29 and thoroughbred racing back on July 3.

Racing will be conducted at less tracks than usual for the next few months to reduce expenses.