Two videos have emerged of Penrith Panthers NRL star Nathan Cleary dancing with a group of women from the same weekend he was photographed breaking social distancing rules.

The Sydney Daily Telegraph newspaper reports the NRL were made aware of the two videos, which was originally uploaded on social media platform TikTok.

The NRL confirmed to Fox Sports Australia that the integrity unit is reviewing the videos.

READ MORE:

• Hopes of 16-team NRL restart boosted as Warriors granted crucial exemption

• NRL 2020 season to be 20 rounds with Grand Final date announced

• Pictures emerge showing Nathan Cleary breaking social distancing regulations

• Rugby league: Angry Warriors phone call led to NRL boss Todd Greenberg quitting - report

Advertisement

The now-deleted videos emerged just a day after Cleary claimed the group of women, who are friends of his sister's, dropped in for a few minutes while waiting for an Uber.

"They were drinking down the road on the street, they came by and popped in and said they were just waiting for an Uber to someone else's house," he told Nine News.

"Obviously in the time that they were here, there was a photo taken.

"I had no idea about it until this morning. It would have been no longer than ten minutes. I shouldn't have done it. I stuffed up."

However, the TikTok videos suggest his claim is less likely to be true and that the women may have stayed longer than 10 minutes.

Nathan Cleary breaking social distancing rules with a group of girls in a TikTok video. Photo / News.com.au

The 22-year-old was fined A$10,000 and handed a one-match suspension after Cleary appeared in an Instagram photo with at least five females on Anzac Day.

It is forbidden in NSW to gather in groups of more than two people you don't live with. Cleary and the women in the photos were not staying 1.5m away from each other, as required, either.

Under NSW guidelines, people can leave their house only for work, essential shopping, exercise, medical appointments and compassionate visits.

Advertisement

Rabbitohs back Latrell Mitchell and Storm winger Josh Ado-Carr were fined A$50,000 by their clubs for breaking social distancing rules after a camping trip. Clary received a smaller punishment because his interaction was unexpected, acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

The players have five business days to respond to their sanctions before they are finalised.

It is unclear if the newly-emerged videos will change Cleary's sanction by the NRL, but Channel Nine reported that the star playmaker will not receive further fines from police for breaching social distancing rules because he was the occupier of the house. The women who visited Cleary will face fines.