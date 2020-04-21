The All Whites may have to play three 2022 World Cup qualifying games within one Fifa window next year, as a result of the Covid-19 disruptions to the sport.

Under that scenario, all of the European and American based-players available to coach Danny Hay would likely miss at least one match, given the travel implications.

New Zealand has World Cup qualifying matches scheduled for September (one), October (two) and November (two) this year.

There is still hope that some or all of those matches may go ahead, as the Pacific region has been relatively unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak so far, and this country is tracking in the right direction.

But there is a lot of uncertainty, and border restrictions are likely to remain in place for some time.

The decision will come down to Fifa, in consultation with the Oceania Football Confederation.

If those matches can't be played this year, the OFC has several contingency plans.

The worst case scenario will see the matches being played in March and May/June next year, two windows that had been earmarked for friendly matches by Hay.

The All Whites would be required to play two qualifying games in March, then three across a period of eight days from May 31 to June 8.

"If Fifa allow us, then we can play five match days in two windows but that is not ideal," said OFC General Secretary Franck Castillo. "We are in a good position in the Pacific and we are going to ask Fifa to keep our windows [this year], if possible. But we have to plan for all scenarios."

It would be tough on all teams involved but particularly New Zealand, whose team assembles from across the globe.

It would probably mean that most overseas-based All Whites couldn't be considered for the first match of a three game window, given the travel time and jet lag.

It would also mean that New Zealand would be unable to play any friendlies against non-Oceania opposition until November 2021, an unprecedented two year gap at that stage of a World Cup cycle.

Stage two of OFC qualifying is set down for September 2021, with the stage three OFC finals in October, before the inter-continental playoffs in March 2022.

Another major headache for OFC is the qualifying matches for the Under-17 Womens's World Cup in India, which have yet to be played.

Depending on when the postponed tournament is rescheduled for (either December 2020 or the first quarter of 2021), New Zealand may be given direct entry by OFC.

"If we are not able to organise the qualifiers for the U-17 World Cup then the [OFC] executive committee could nominate the best team and today the best team is New Zealand," said Castillo. "But we would prefer not to make this decision."

Castillo said despite the ongoing logistical challenges, the top priority remains the health and safety of everyone associated with football in the region.

"We won't do anything to compromise that," said Castillo. 'That's why we made the decision on March 6 (to stop all match activity)."

That's also why OFC announced a special grant of $50,00 to each of their 11 member associations last week, to help with Covid-19 associated costs.

"Sometimes you need an immediate response," said Castillo. "You cannot wait. [In the Islands] a lot of people were receiving some money for coaching, refereeing, other things and suddenly they have nothing. These people are paying for food for the family."