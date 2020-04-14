If you thought one Joseph Parker wasn't enough — why not try watching four of them singing in a car.

The Kiwi boxer has spent the lockdown sharing hilarious music videos, with the latest one being a recreation of an iconic scene from the 2008 movie Step Brothers, starring Will Ferrell (Brennan Huff) and John C Reilly (Dale Doback).

In the film, Brennan's brother younger Derek and his family sing the Guns N' Roses hit Sweet Child O' Mine.

READ MORE:

• Herald Sport's lockdown debate: The board games bracket semifinals

• Herald Sport's lockdown debate: The board games bracket

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Schools and sports fields given 'urgent maintenance' lockdown exemption

• Lockdown Legends, week two: Show us your best home sports videos and be in to win

Advertisement

Parker decided to give the bizarre scene a go, but instead of using his family, he ended up using clones of himself.

In the video, produced by videographer Kerry Russell who is in his bubble, four Parkers lip-sync to the song before his partner Laine Tavita asks him what he is up to.



He saves himself by saying he is cleaning the car.

This is not the first time he has recreated scenes, as he did his own version of the Dancing Prime Minister scene from the film Love Actually.

To everyone at Home and around the World, keep your families safe.....and remember to have FUN! 😁🙏🏼 #LoveActually 🎥: #KerryRussellTV Posted by Joseph Parker on Wednesday, 25 March 2020

He also channelled his inner-John Travolta to become Danny Zuko in the film Grease.

We are in this together so have fun and keep that spark alive⚡️ Laine Tavita 🎥🎞: #KerryRussellTV Posted by Joseph Parker on Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Parker also reminded people to be good neighbours during the lockdown.