The Warriors are growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of information from the NRL, a week out from when they may have to depart for Australia.

To align with the proposed competition re-start date of May 28, the Warriors would have to cross the Tasman early next week, to have enough time to serve an isolation period, before a training window ahead of games kicking off.

It will be a massive logistical exercise.

The club have asked for clarification on a number of issues, but have yet to have a response to an email sent last Friday morning.

"No one has rung us," Warriors CEO Cameron George told the Herald. "No one has contacted me. I like to have a plan and bring people along with information, but a week out from when the deadlines would have us leave, I've got nothing.

"There are players, families, staff, sponsors and members all asking questions and I am sitting here like a cardboard cut out."

As a result of the ongoing uncertainty, Warriors' chairman Rob Croot emailed Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys on Tuesday morning.

"Rob has asked for an urgent review of our request to management," said George. "He's not happy with the fact that our club were dropped a huge bombshell on Thursday night and there has been no follow up."

Last Thursday night all 16 clubs were advised of the May 28th proposal from Project Apollo, the working group tasked with finding a way to re-start the competition.

Since then the NRL has been embroiled in heavy discussions with Channel Nine, with the broadcaster unhappy at the lack of consultation over the re-jigged competition.

Nevertheless, George remains miffed at the radio silence from the NRL towards the Auckland club.

He emailed a list of more than 10 questions last Friday, ranging from when the team would have to leave, and where they would stay to how families might be accommodated.

George also asked about medical support in Australia, dispensation for extra players, a non-training agreement among all clubs until May 4 and financial issues around the relocation of the club's football department.

"I would have thought all of those were reasonable in the circumstances, and urgent in the circumstances," said George. "I'm frustrated for the players and their families. Last Thursday night we were told we would have to relocate for an indefinite period of time. And not just relocate, but relocate countries.

"But since then [the NRL] haven't been able to communicate anything back to our club.

It's Tuesday, and players and families are wondering if they have to leave next week. In part of their mind, did they just have the last weekend at home?"

The Warriors would have to depart early next week to serve a fortnight in confinement, before an NRL mandated training period begins on May 4.

More than one third of the Warriors' players in the team have children, and most have wives or partners. The team could potentially be away for four or five months.

"The situation for us is completely different to any other team in Australia," said George. "If the NRL are wanting us in this new competition, we need an open phone line of communication, not just an acknowledgement to our email."

"They have worked out that the competition will start on the 28th May. If you work your way back from there, in terms of priority jigsaw pieces, we are a major part of it. They can't just ring up on Friday and say you've got to leave on Sunday. You're kidding."

In a further development, NRL Head of football elite operations Graham Annesley contacted George on Tuesday afternoon.

Annesley didn't have any specific answers to the questions from George's email last Friday, but confirmed they were being worked on and that he would be in touch again on Wednesday.