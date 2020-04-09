The Warriors could be back in action in the NRL in as little as seven weeks, though CEO Cameron George concedes there is a lot to work through before that becomes even close to reality.

All 16 clubs were briefed on Thursday afternoon on the latest plans of the Project Apollo taskforce, the working group charged with finding the best, most viable and quickest options to restart and then conclude the 2020 NRL season.

May 28 is the new target date for the competition to get underway again, with all clubs likely to be based in Sydney, if the current interstate travel restrictions in Australia remain in place.

It's likely to be a 15-round schedule, with all teams to face each other once.

The Warriors have the greatest obstacles to overcome, needing to work out how they can compete, given the current trans-Tasman border restrictions.

"There are a number of challenges to work through — none greater than the fact that we have to travel internationally and the number of constraints and policy requirements that we have to adopt," said George. "The NRL is working very hard behind the scenes with the government agencies on what that could look like, though it is still unclear.

"We are very keen to explore the opportunity to be in the competition [and] very keen to understand what our challenges are around our unique situation, being based out of New Zealand."

George briefed the entire playing group tonight, but will have more detailed discussions with players and coaching staff on Friday.

The scenario is likely to present some tough questions for the Warriors players.

Are they willing and able to be away from their families for potentially months at a time?Could their families relocate with them? And will there be an added Covid-19 risk by going to Australia?

"There is a lot of stuff we need to work through," said George. "Players and their families need to have all the info and then they can make the best decision to protect themselves and their families from any unfortunate situations that could occur with this virus.

"Our players are willing to look at every opportunity they can to be part of the competition and I know the NRL share that desire as well which is really pleasing."

The other key question for the Auckland club is what happens upon arrival in Australia. If the Warriors are required to be in isolation for 14 days (as the Wellington Phoenix were, when they flew to Sydney in an attempt to complete the A-League season) that would only elongate their potential stay across the Tasman.

"It will rest upon exemptions or assistance we can get to get through borders and then what flows on from that, and what policies we have to adopt when we go into Australia," said George. "The NRL are so keen to have as part of the competition. We will work through all those matters and if we have to be there early we will try to get there."