To many observers, it might seem like the NRL are crazy.

It might look like league's governing body are irrational and perhaps even a touch reckless, with their mooted ideas of getting the competition going again by the end of next month, when the world is still gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While New Zealand looks to have reached a turning point, there are mixed views on the Australian situation, which seems to vary markedly, city by city, state by state.

And as most of the rest of the sporting world will be locked down for months, the NRL is trying to find a way to restart in six weeks.

There's been suggestions about basing the competition on a tropical Queensland island, or locking down all players at a facility in Western Sydney, or having the squad in prison-style lockdown conditions.

Are they mad?

No, they are simply desperate and they have no other choice.

The NRL are losing millions with every week that passes without live action, and it's hard to think of another professional sporting competition in such a precarious financial position.

Although none of the game's power brokers will admit it, there are real fears for some of the clubs.

Before the start of this season all the focus was on possible expansion, looking at a second Brisbane team and a new franchise on the central coast.

Now it's focused on keeping all 16 clubs afloat, avoiding the need for a bailout or a possibility of another name being added to the list that features the South Queensland Crushers, Western Reds, Gold Coast Chargers and Adelaide Rams.

The Roosters celebrate after winning the 2019 Grand Final. Photo / Photosport

The NRL also have a duty of care towards the players.

There are around 500 first graders, and as least as many again at second-tier level. Many of them support extended families, especially the significant cluster of Polynesian players in the sport, so the salary squeeze affects thousands more.

Each club also employs between 70-100 football and office staff, who have also been casualties of the suspension.

There is also another factor in the equation.

The recent revelations about the NRL's finances – when the books were opened during the negotiations with the Rugby League Players Association – weren't pretty, revealing an organisation that burns through A$181 million annually in operational costs, but has also failed to contribute to two different player funding schemes, including A$15 million for retirement funds, dating back to 2018.

It's a bad look, and, as the RLPA grows stronger, the NRL need to placate the players by bringing the game back as soon as possible and getting salaries flowing again.

The last thing they need in the future is strike action, like we have seen in the MLB, NFL and NBA at different times this century.

And there might be a further consideration.

The NRL will also be aware of the dearth of live sport around the world, particularly in the colossal American market. Getting their product back on screens could allow them to pick up new fans and followings, especially at a time when the sport is looking to expand on the eastern seaboard of the United States, following the success of the Toronto Wolfpack.