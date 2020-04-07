Shaun Johnson is calling for decision makers to do all they can to ensure international rugby league remains on the calendar in some capacity in 2020.

The Sharks and Kiwis playmaker is in isolation in Cronulla, as he waits for the NRL's rugby league season to resume following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic after round two.

A later resumption of the NRL campaign puts the international calendar at risk, with the Kiwis' scheduled test against Tonga in June already postponed.

Johnson says if they can squeeze all these other things in, surely they can fit in at least one Kiwis test.

"Wearing that black jersey is the pinnacle," Johnson said. "If there's any chance that we get to do that then I'll be jumping at it. There's a bit of talk around the load management and all that, but when it comes to representing your country I don't even think that can be in conversation.

"Yeah the NRL side of things is really cool and that, but for a lot of us Kiwis, our pinnacle is getting to play for the Kiwis the very few times a year we do. To know that we're probably not going to be able to that at some point this year that hurts.

"Everything in perspective though, if we have to lose something because of what's going on right now you'd much rather it be a game of rugby league than maybe something a bit bigger. But certainly if the game's up and running and it's healthy and the players are back playing and I hope the crowds are back, then I definitely think international fixtures, us playing against someone, that has to be in there somewhere."

In amongst an abundance of flat packs and baby toys, Johnson is hardly struggling to find ways to keep busy while the season's on hold.

Joining Johnson in isolation is his wife, former Silver Fern Kayla Johnson (née Cullen).

The pair is expecting their first child in August and Johnson says they've used the extra time on their hands to set up the baby's room.

"Right now, doing this interview, I'm sitting in Baby Bunting, which is a store over here in Caringbah. I've got literally all of these baby pieces on my lap and I'm sitting on a rocking chair that I actually might buy, it's quite comfy, for the baby room. So that's what my life is looking at right now."

Johnson is utilising the limited mobility of his pregnant wife as he tries to keep in shape in isolation.

He says a lot of his training regimes are pretty mundane and boring by himself.

"Probably the most exciting it gets for me is when I get Kayla out there with me. 20 weeks pregnant, she's not offering much, so it's a bit of a laugh actually, to get her out on the training field with me. That's sort of where I get my amusement from."

Johnson's making sure his trademark side step's still as sharp as ever in isolation even if it's at his wife's expense.

He says Kayla is filthy with him currently as she unwillingly stars in his newest vlog he's about to release.

"I have her on camera and I step her and she literally gets proper filthy and says 'oh wow you've stepped a 19 week pregnant lady, good on you'.

"I'm like far out, take it easy, it's just a bit of fun."