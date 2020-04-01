The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have cancelled the playing contracts of Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera after the NRL deregistered the disgraced duo on Wednesday.

Okunbor and Harawira-Naera were preliminarily suspended last month by the NRL for taking teenage schoolgirls back to the team hotel for sex while in Port Macquarie. Screenshots also emerged of Okunbor allegedly requesting topless images from one of the teenage girl.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg labelled the pair's behaviour "inexcusable", calling it a "very serious" breach of the game's code of conduct.

"The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled," Greenberg said in a statement.

"This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behaviour."

Corey Harawira-Naera of the Bulldogs. Photo / Getty

The Bulldogs also released a statement on Wednesday confirming both Okunbor and Harawira-Naera's contracts had been terminated with immediate effect.

"Our club acted swiftly and was proactive in relation to the incidents in accordance with the expectations of our club and the NRL guidelines," the statement read.

"The conduct of the two players, on the eve of our final trial match, demonstrated an unacceptable lack of respect for their teammates, their coach and club officials, our hosts in Port Macquarie and fans of the game everywhere.

"There can be no tolerance for any abuse of the privileged status the game affords its leading players.

"Jayden and Corey have been subject to intense scrutiny in recent times and have paid a heavy price for their behaviour. They too are entitled to welfare support to help them through this period and assist them into the next stage of their careers."

The NRL confirmed both players have been contacted and welfare services made available to them.

The Bulldogs also alleged the young women involved had been subjugated to "distasteful social media attacks" since the incident was made public, and called for such abuse to end.

"We have been in regular contact with them, their families and their school and we will continue to offer ongoing support moving forward," the statement read.