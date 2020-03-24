The NRL will immediately start searching for ways to resume its season as it aims to limit the first postponement in the league's history.

The NRL on Monday halted play without putting a timeline on the suspension of the competition, but warned things would likely get worse before they get better.

Here's the latest:

CLUBS RECEIVE SOME CLARITY AS D-DAY ANNOUNCED

After a series of meetings today, clubs have been told they will be given $1.2 million per month in funding from the NRL for the next three months.

Advertisement

Channel 9's Danny Weidler reports clubs have also been told the earliest the season could restart is in June, while the latest the season could resume is in September.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting if the season cannot start by September 1 then it will be called off.

It has also been suggested the NRL could reduce the competition to 15 rounds, each club playing each other once.

However, the previously mooted two-conference system, where clubs are split into two locations, remains an option. Remote areas in Queensland and New South Wales would be the most likely venues, reducing exposure to players.

'I FEEL SICK': MOLAN'S VIRUS DESPAIR

Channel 9 sports reporter and rugby league presenter Erin Molan has made an impassioned plea, saying "it's up to us to save this country" as she reflected on the devastating impact coronavirus has had on the NRL and the entire world.

On Twitter, Molan revealed the confronting scenes she's experienced as she despaired about the impact the virus is having.

Was just behind a man at the chemist desperately searching for ventolin for his asthmatic daughter... there was none... I feel sick 😢 Please think of everyone when you shop 🙏 — Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) March 23, 2020

The former Footy Show host also spoke on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa this morning and issued an emotional message about the challenges facing football and Australia.

Advertisement

"It's confronting, it's unsettling and tough on absolutely everyone and I think the only way we're going to get through this is with the realisation that we are not alone," Molan said.

"The NRL made the decision (to suspend the season), it was absolutely inevitable, I'm surprised we got two rounds to be honest. It was the right decision, it had to happen.

"There's hundreds and thousands of people who make a living from rugby league, whether they work in offices, whether they work in events or pubs. It's really tough for everyone but we are a strong, resilient country and it's a strong, resilient game and when it comes back, people will want to watch it more. I can't wait for that day to come.

"Rugby league will come back. It's tough, it doesn't feel real. If I can use this platform really quickly; self isolate and wash your hands, this isn't a joke, this isn't a drill and if people don't understand that now I don't know what will make them understand. It's up to us to save this country, that's not being dramatic. It's up to all of us."

Molan was still able to see the lighter side of things, shutting down suggestions couples will use their time in isolation to get intimate, resulting in a baby boom in nine months

"I keep seeing all these tweets and memes about quarantine babies," Molan told Fitzy & Wippa. "Mate, it's quarantine divorce. Seriously, what kind of relationship do these people have that they're going to want to procreate when they're stuck together 24/7?"

MATTY JOHNS' FAMILY DILEMMA

Newcastle great turned rugby league analyst Matty Johns is dealing with his own family dilemma as coronavirus brings the NRL season to a halt.

His son Cooper is part of the Melbourne Storm squad and was fighting for a position in the halves in the first grade side this season.

Now the season has been suspended and state borders are closing, Johns – who lives in Sydney – was asked on a special Fox League broadcast alongside Cronulla premiership winner Mick Ennis and TV host Yvonne Sampson if he knew what Cooper's next move would be.

"It's just a bit uncertain at the moment," Johns said.

"The Storm are a great club and we've got his family here (in Sydney), but they're like a family down there (in Melbourne).

"I've got great trust in the Melbourne Storm.

"If he wants to stay down there and train, I have no problem with that. Of course his mum would love to see him home.

"I just don't know at the moment. He's his own man, he's a man now. He's almost 20, actually he is 20, so he'll have his own judgment.

"As I said before, Melbourne is a very good club and they look other their players."

FOOTY STAR'S DESPERATE TWEET

The confusion around the world being caused by coronavirus as countries go into lockdown and borders close was illustrated in one tweet by Australian rugby league star Jackson Hastings.

The former Roosters and Manly halfback, who now plies his trade in the UK Super League, is uncertain what his next move is.

ENNIS: 'WE SHOULD HAVE TRIED IT'

Former NRL star Mick Ennis says the league should have pulled the trigger to base all 16 teams in Queensland before the state closed its borders yesterday and effectively cut off the competition's only possible avenue of continuing.

The NRL was reportedly contemplating moving each club to the same town in regional Queensland so they could minimise travel and make it easier for players to stay isolated to reduce the risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

But on Monday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state's borders were closing and that sounded the death knell for rugby league as hours later the season was suspended.

Ex-NSW hooker Ennis agreed the borders closing was the moment that made it impossible for the league to continue, and lamented the fact the NRL didn't at least try to send everyone to Queensland.

"The plan of moving everyone to Gladstone into the facility up there that could have isolated the whole NRL (might have worked)," Ennis said on Fox League this morning.

"Should have tried it … should have tried it. Should have got on the front foot.

"Absolutely we should have (pulled the trigger), my word we should have. It was an opportunity for us to bunker down and see how we go.

"It was an opportunity to get into a facility that could house everyone. You would have had all the medical staff there, and the players just had to buy in."