The NRL have suspended the 2020 season just two rounds into the season

"As we said from the outset, the paramount consideration in our decision making process has always been the safety and helath of our players," V'landy's said.

"Unfortunately that's taken a dramatic turn today. Our pandemic expert and biosecurity expert, have said due to the rapid rate of infection, we can no longer guarantee the safety of our players to continue to play.

"Accordingly we are suspending the season. We aren't going to put a time period to the suspension, we are going to look at every available option to us to recommence the season... every option is still on the table."

He said the NRL's pandemic expert is worried by the rapid rate of the infection.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said the choice to shut the season down because the conditions "had shifted so dramatically and exponentially".

V'landys said one of the reasons was to allow the New Zealand Warriors to return home. He also said conditions changed very quickly.

But it leaves NRL clubs in crisis with the competition and clubs facing financial ruin as a result.

"It's catastrophic, I don't think we've ever come across a financial crisis like this," he said. "We're all affected, we've led by example by cutting our expenditure immediately and we're hoping the clubs will do the same very quickly. We'll sit down with the players in the next week to see how they're affected. the

Channel 9's Danny Weidler has reported that over the last half an hour that the season is set to follow the AFL's lead and suspend the season.

While the NRL has been pushing to keep playing throughout the coronavirus, Weidler said the NRL were set to link up with teams at 5.45pm before a press conference at 6pm.

With staff being stood down until May 1, the speculation has ramped up that the competition was left with little choice but to suspend the season.

The #NRL is taking the unprecedented step of suspending the season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/alAP1yjtct — NRL (@NRL) March 23, 2020

Looks like the NRL has finally had their light bulb 💡 moment with an announcement coming just after 6 AEDT that the season is on hold. — Julian Abbott (@JulianBAbbott) March 23, 2020

#Breaking. Channel Nine news now reporting it looks like sanity will prevail and they ARE going to shut it down.



Mr Morrison, you must step in and shut down the NRL https://t.co/DEXhIPY8vc via @smh — Peter FitzSimons (@Peter_Fitz) March 23, 2020

'THIS IS HUGE': QUEENSLAND'S BIG CALL

Queensland has announced it is closing its borders, which could have huge ramifications for the NRL.

Last night league bosses were reportedly in discussions about relocating all 16 teams to Queensland, possibly the small regional town of Calliope.

But the move by the state government to shut its borders may make it more difficult for the NRL to continue its season.

Channel 9 sports reporter Danika Mason tweeted: "This is huge. Massive hurdle now for the NRL."

AAP's Steve Zemek wrote: "Well there goes the NRL's plan to shift all 16 teams to Gladstone."

Sports reporter Ed Jackson added: "Surely Qld closing borders is the death knell on any further A-League of NRL."

However, Queensland-based Channel 7 reporter Chris Garry says this move was expected by the NRL.

"The NRL and Qld clubs expected this announcement today and this morning believed it would NOT impact the competition continuing," Garry tweeted.

HEARTBROKEN EDDIE'S MESSAGE TO NRL

A heartbroken Eddie McGuire says he has no issues with the NRL pushing ahead with its season even after the AFL was forced to hit pause on its campaign because of the coronavirus outbreak.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan confirmed on Sunday the competition would be suspended for at least two months as the government announced strict new measures to try and slow the spread of the virus.

Collingwood president McGuire was brought onto an emergency committee formed to deal with the challenges facing footy because of the global pandemic and was involved in the meetings which led to the season being put on ice, which he said on Channel 9's Today was "absolutely heartbreaking".

Asked about the NRL's decision to play on, McGuire said he had no problem with the rival code trying to stay afloat.

"It's a different competition," McGuire said. "They only play in … three states but with one team in Melbourne, whereas the AFL, once the borders closed in South Australia and Western Australia, well it became self-evident that we couldn't go on with it.

"The NRL – good luck to them for having the best go they possibly can. I don't think it's time to be nitpicking on anyone else. They've been making the decisions with the information they have in front of them."

SPLIT IN THE RANKS

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly has been removed from a committee set up to deal with the financial challenges facing the NRL, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The Telegraph reports Solly was told by head office his services were no longer required despite being one of the sharpest operators in rugby league.

Some have speculated Solly is a candidate to one day replace Todd Greenberg as NRL CEO, and Melbourne Storm chairman Bart Campbell says clubs deserve answers about why the Rabbitohs boss was cast aside.

"All we're looking for is transparency and fairness," Campbell said. "It won't help us to achieve that by not having Blake in there. I'd like the NRL to explain why he's not there to help work through the many challenges."