New restrictions on domestic travel in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic will not stop sport from going ahead across the Tasman.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced today all non-essential travel within the country should be cancelled.

"Essential travel, what we are referring to is work-related travel that could be essential, it could be compassionate grounds, but also, when it comes to essential supplies and other important arrangements needed to keep Australia running," Morrison said.

NRL, AFL and A-League matches have taken place behind closed doors over the past four days and all three competitions are expected to continue. For that to happen players and staff from clubs will need to travel between states in some cases.

The Warriors are currently based on the Gold Coast due to self-isolation rules upon entering Australia while the Wellington Phoenix are undergoing two weeks of self-isolation in Sydney after arriving last week.

The number of coronavirus cases in Australia is more than 1200 with seven deaths recorded.

Morrison said the new travel restrictions shouldn't have an impact on the remaining sporting competitions.

"I would say not. It's not the end of sport," Morrison said.

"We will work closely with them about those arrangements. In terms of the NRL and the AFL and those types of arrangements, I think the principle is important.

"I'm sure we can work with both of those agencies with their respective states and CMOs [chief medical officers] at a federal level," Morrison said.

"If there are new arrangements that need to be put in place to protect the health and safety of everyone they may be possible but I'm not going to pre-empt those outcomes, but I'm sure we can work those issues through on a practical case-by-case basis."

Morrison also mentioned states could announce their own lockdowns, which South Australia Premier Steven Marshall declared moments later.

South Australia's border will be closed from 4pm Tuesday and all residents must self-isolate for 14 days, Marshall announced. The A-League and AFL both feature Adelaide-based teams.

However, according to the guidelines sports teams are exempt "provided they have approved disease control mechanisms in place" the South Australia Health website said.