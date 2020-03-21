The New Zealand Warriors may be struggling on the field, but off the field, the team have earned plenty of new fans on the back of the side's selfless decision to base themselves in Australia for the foreseeable future.

While it hasn't helped them on the field with the Canberra Raiders claiming a scrappy 20-6 win this afternoon, it wasn't the entire story.

The Warriors' selfless act has had a huge response from Australian fans, after the Warriors introduced an exclusive membership package for fans to share their appreciation. The $19.95 package comes with a members only newsletter, 10 per cent discount and other offers through the season.

There is also a second-tier membership for $35 which comes with a members cap, bumper sticker and membership pass and lanyard.

Canberra players talk to the Warriors players at the end of the match. Photo / NRL / Photosport

Former Dragons standout Jamie Soward and legendary coach Phil Gould have already joined the case — Gould bought five — along with plenty of other fans, all showing their support for the Warriors and their decision to help keep the NRL afloat.

Thank you @NZWarriors for keeping the game going. I am now a proud member of the club that may go down as saving the game and also my job. Thank you. — Jamie Soward (@sowwowofficial6) March 20, 2020

Well done @NZWarriors. Great sacrifice to help save the NRL. Like @sowwowofficial6 I felt compelled to help in some small way by buying my family membership to your club. The NZ Warriors have five new fans here in Australia. Congratulations. Best of luck for the rest of the year. https://t.co/Q7QYgXnWG2 pic.twitter.com/Zea2s875SL — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) March 20, 2020

@NZWarriors Thanks for keeping the game we love alive for 2020 💪#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/kXtMCbszTn — Adam Stiles (@AStilesAuthor) March 20, 2020

I've been a @brisbanebroncos fan since day 1. Proud to now have an official second team @NZWarriors Being away from your loved ones is hard but hoping you can feel supported here as well. pic.twitter.com/HIIRgA8awr — Stu Dale (@stujdale) March 20, 2020

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said the support from all corners was amazing to see.

"It's been wonderful, the outpouring of the rugby league community," he said. "It's been really nice to see that and we've just got to use that support to improve our performance on today."