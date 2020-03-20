EDITORIAL

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Warriors have provided a necessary tonic. While uncertainty – and to some degree fear – is the prevailing mood across New Zealand, the Auckland NRL club have provided some good news for sports fans.

Their decision to continue in the competition was far from easy, as the players have committed to being away from families and loved ones for an indefinite period. It's a huge load on wives and partners, especially as the majority have children.

The players have also watched most professional sport leagues shut down across the globe, and must wonder why they should continue in such circumstances.

The club also faces the logistical nightmare of having their team on the Gold Coast while their infrastructure and operations base is at home.

However, remaining part of the competition, despite all of the obstacles, rewards their fan base. No New Zealand sports team has more loyal supporters than the Warriors, and they have had little to cheer about for most of last decade. But they'll be proud of their club, as we should be too.

It won't be easy over the coming weeks. The Australian clubs won't show any mercy on the field, even though they might sympathise. Off the field they have to manage long-distance relationships, while players at all the other clubs can see family and friends and have normal lives.

The Warriors have stood up to be counted. Sure, it's only sport, but their strength and unity is an example to the nation.