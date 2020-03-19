Tall Black Isaac Fotu admits he's "a bit bored" in self-isolation but he's doing well.

Fotu was visited by NZME this week to conduct an interview through his windows at his family home, where he is self-isolating since returning from Italy.

The 26-year-old, who plays professional basketball for Treviso in the Italian Serie A basketball league, recently returned home from one of the hardest hits parts of Europe, where the entire city is in virtual lockdown because of the pandemic.

The 26-year-old has been in self-isolation since Monday where he will see out the mandatory 14 days of isolation imposed by the government over the weekend.

After landing home in New Zealand, Fotu called on the rest of the country to take the threat of coronavirus seriously, tweeting: "I've seen first hand how bad this thing can get. I'll see y'all in 2 weeks I'm doing this thing right. Let's all do the right thing and protect our loved ones and our beautiful country."

He's since continued to use his platform online to spread awareness about the virus and the importance of self-isolation.

"Bruh I'd rather just get tested," he tweeted today. "People acting like I really have the virus because I put myself into self quarantine. Bro I'm not doing this isolation for me, I could beat the virus, I'm doing this for my grandparents, your grandparents and people who don't stand a chance."

Fotu has also shared self-isolation guidelines and updates about his days in self-isolation.

Watch NZME's full interview with Fotu above