For many New Zealand sports fans and professional athletes, this weekend represents a unique challenge, the time a new reality will hit.

It was business as usual seven days ago but now most sport has been cancelled and over the next few days, weeks or months its absence will be keenly felt by all, even the most casual of supporters.

Those who experienced the Canterbury earthquakes will be familiar with the anxiety which gripped many within the region and which is now taking hold around the world. A constant state of uncertainty isn't good for people and that's what you get when you effectively can't trust the ground beneath your feet or the roof over your head. Safe as houses? Not quite.

The coronavirus is completely different of course, but the anxiety about how long this is going to go on for is similar. Humans are social creatures and restrictions on gatherings and fears that even the most casual interaction may be dangerous – especially for parents and grandparents – is unnatural and worrying.

There will be those who believe sport is the least of anyone's worries when we're talking about a global pandemic and that's true to an extent.

And yet, as we know, it can also galvanise communities. It's difficult to measure the effects the Crusaders had on a troubled community when they excelled during the 2011 season despite the constant aftershocks and fact they had to play every match away from home, but it's safe to say they helped. A lot.

Which is one of the reasons why New Zealand Rugby are doing the right thing in planning for a domestic competition between the five Kiwi Super Rugby teams now that the Sanzaar-run competition has been suspended and in all likelihood cancelled this year.

As a responsible employer in these unique and trying times, NZ Rugby must investigate ways to get its employees back to work as quickly and efficiently as possible, all while putting the players' health and safety and that of the wider public first.

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders eludes Ash Dixon of the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

And for those wondering how such games will be played amidst a pandemic, well, of course, NZ Rugby will follow government guidelines, and if the Ministry of Health gives them the go-ahead, well why not play?

The point is NZ Rugby has to be optimistic and prepare for both best and worst-case scenarios. It's easy to be sceptical and try to find excuses not to play, but NZ Rugby doesn't have that luxury – the organisation's duty is to clear the way for games to be played again as soon as possible.

Having New Zealand's 115 Super Rugby players taking the field again (albeit probably behind closed doors) in a fortnight would be the best-case scenario and all those connected to the game; broadcasters, administrators, coaches, players, sports writers and fans will be better off.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster made an excellent point in an interview with Radio Sport when he said: "We don't know when it's going to come but that's really irrelevant right now. What's important is that we give ourselves some short term tasks that are meaningful and get stuck into it."

He added: "The minute we start to think too far in the future, that's when we can start to catastrophise things."

Like many in our society at the moment, our professional athletes are probably finding it hard to find the motivation to work hard. As Foster says, the key is to keep focusing on the short term, and on what you can control.

For many of us, a 10- to 12-week competition featuring the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders would be a massive boost and exactly what the doctor ordered. If it's a shorter competition due to changed circumstances, then fine. If it doesn't happen for the same reasons, then okay. Trying is the key – we have to keep trying.