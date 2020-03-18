The commitment of champion New Zealand jockey Opie Bosson to ensure he is available to ride Te Akau Shark this weekend cannot be questioned.

The unflappable hoop will link with the star weight-for-age galloper in Saturday's Group 1 George Ryder Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill after going the extra mile.

Bosson made three quick-fire transtasman trips across a handful of days.

He jetted in to partner Melody Belle into third in last Saturday's A$5 million All-Star Mile (1600m) at Caulfield.

The Te Akau stable rider had not been home long at his Pukekawa sheep and beef farm on Sunday when news broke that the Australian Government would follow New Zealand's lead and enforce all entrants into the country after midnight on Sunday to self-isolate for 14 days.

"I had just got home and went out on the farm to do my jobs and was out the back of the farm when Jamie (Richards, trainer) rang me.

"He said 'I've got some bad news, you either can't go to Australia or you have to go right now to the airport'. I went back home and Emily (wife) packed my bag and booked my ticket and I went straight to the airport."

Bosson said none of it would be possible without the support of his wife, known to racing fans through her broadcast role with Channel 7 in Australia and Trackside here.

"She is not doing her Channel 7 role and she has got a bit of leave from Trackside at home as well, so she is looking after the farm as well as Max (the couple's one-year-old son)."

Bosson was relishing the opportunity to partner with the likes of Melody Belle, Probabeel and in particular Te Akau Shark, who is a $2.10 favourite for the A$1m race on Saturday.

George Ryder Stakes

A$1.09m, 1500m, G1, Saturday 5.05pm

1. 31X35 Happy Clapper (6) Tommy Berry (59) $14.00 $3.10

2. 23X11 Te Akau Shark (8) Opie Bosson (59) $2.10 $1.22

3. 358X1 The Bostonian (7) James McDonald (59) $6.00 $1.80

4. 05X28 Dreamforce (4) Nash Rawiller (59) $8.00 $2.10

5. 3523X Best Of Days (1) Kerrin McEvoy (59) $23.00 $4.00

6. 74215 Alizee (2) Hugh Bowman (57) $9.00 $2.25

7. 51X12 Super Seth (9) Mark Zahra (56) $4.80 $1.45

8. 22X13 Brandenburg (3) Glen Boss (56) $14.00 $3.10

9. 1X431 Spend (5) (56) $41.00 $5.50

- NZ Racing Desk