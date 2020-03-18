The Warriors are flying over four playing reinforcements to Australia, to be utilised once their 14 day self isolation period across the Tasman has been completed.

Prop Agnatius Paasi, middle forward Jazz Tevaga, back rower Josh Curran and outside back Gerard Beale all departed for Sydney on Wednesday afternoon.

The quartet missed the round one game against the Newcastle Knights due to various injuries, but are all expected back in the coming weeks, and would be in line to bolster the squad.

It's the clearest sign yet that the club is expecting to be based in Australia beyond this week's game against Canberra, as those players won't be available until the scheduled round four match against the Wests Tigers, but it's also a pragmatic step.

"We need to get them over there," explained CEO Cameron George. "If we don't get them into that 14 day cycle, obviously every day that goes by, that puts them back. The sooner we get them there, the better."

The travelling players will be accompanied by a physio and a trainer, who will attempt to simulate game-like conditions in training, as much as is feasible with a group of four.

"They have to be ready to play on, if we are playing, as soon as that 15th day hits," said George.

The quartet won't be staying with the main Warriors' group at Kingscliff on the Gold Coast.

Instead they will be sent to what George described as a "remote location", that has "all the facilities they need".

While the scenario for the NRL beyond this weekend remains in a state of flux, George said the Warriors are gearing for a longer stay, contingent on receiving the necessary support.

"That is the desire – it is just about making sure we get everything that we need from the NRL in unique circumstances," said George. "But if we are in, we're in. We are clarifying a number of things. [It] could be a bit of fun for a few months.

"We have to commit to the competition one way or the other. If we come home, we are out. If we are committing, it's to the life of the competition, however long it is."

George and Warriors chairman Rob Croot had a video conference with the team's leadership group on Wednesday, and the CEO said the players' were adapting well to the situation, over the "initial shock" and getting into a routine.

But George also said the Warriors would not stand in the way of any players who want to return home after this weekend.

"It's important they understand the club will support them as individuals, with humans and families and that is foremost in our mind."

Most community sport in New Zealand has shut down for the foreseeable future in response to the Covid-19 situation, with league, football and cricket joining the growing list on Wednesday, but George doesn't see any incongruity with the NRL trying to continue.

He said the club is comfortable with the health advice received through the NRL, who are making the "right decisions for the right reasons".

George also said that comparisons with professional and amateur sport weren't always relevant.

"[There are] a lot of competitions being cancelled that maybe don't live in the controlled environment like we do,"said George. "It helps us as a professional rugby league club. I suspect once you get out in the more amateur competitions, they don't have that controlled environment so that is a big difference."

George also confirmed that the Warriors' reserve grade side has been canned for the season, with the indefinite postponement of the NSW Cup.

"It's really tough for those guys but it was a decision we had to make to get some clarity about our future," said George.