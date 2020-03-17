Warriors' coach Stephen Kearney admits they are in the midst of uncertain times, but says the team is only focussed on this Saturday's match against the Raiders.

The Auckland team will play their first 'home game' this weekend in Gold Coast, due to the recent travel restrictions imposed by the Australian and New Zealand governments, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

There are all manner of theories about what could happen to the NRL from round three onwards, but Kearney said his players aren't looking that far ahead.

"We haven't thought past this weekend," Kearney told D'Arcy Waldegrave on Radio Sport.

"We have [CEO] Cameron [George] and Dan Floyd, our footy manager working through that. These are uncertain times. But come five or six o'clock on Saturday afternoon [after the Raiders game] I think we will have some certainty."

Kearney said the group remained in good spirits, despite the unprecedented situation.

"The boys have been very positive," said Kearney. "[They] recognise it is not the ideal circumstance."

There are three changes to the starting line-up for the clash with the 2019 grand finalists.

Rookie second rower Eliesa Katoa has been promoted, at the expense of Isaiah Papali'i who drops to the interchange bench, while backs Adam Pompey and Adam Keighran make NRL returns.

The 20-year-old Katoa has been rewarded for a highly impressive debut, in what was his first senior competitive league match.

It wasn't an easy game to make your first bow, as the Warriors pack was struggling to compete with the Knights, but Katoa didn't hold back.

He made 144 metres from 17 runs — the most by a Warriors forward — and also led the team in post-contact yardage.

His inclusion on the edge means Adam Blair moves to loose forward, while Papali'i will make his 50th NRL appearance from the bench.

Keighran has replaced Peta Hiku, who returned home on Sunday due to the impending birth of his third child.

Keighran mainly played in the spine last season at the Warriors, but has experience further out wide and was a strong performer at left centre for the Panthers NSW Cup team in 2018.

Pompey replaces Patrick Herbert on the right wing, with Herbert also returning to New Zealand due to compassionate grounds last Sunday.

The Warriors, who have been based in Kingscliff this week, have a squad of just 24 players to choose from, the three omitted being Tom Ale, Rocco Berry and Paul Turner (all on development contracts).

Saturday's match will be Blair's 313th career first grade appearance, moving him two clear of Ruben Wiki as the record holder for most NRL games by a New Zealander after equalling Wiki's mark in Newcastle last Saturday.

Milestones are also looming for Tohu Harris, who plays his 149th game, and Fusitu'a, who lines up for the 98th time for the club.

Warriors v Canberra Raiders

5:00pm (NZT), Saturday, March 21, 2020

Cbus Super Stadium, Robina

Warriors

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 Adam Pompey

3 David Fusitu'a

4 Adam Keighran

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Blake Green

8 Leeson Ah Mau

9 Wayde Egan

10 Lachlan Burr

11 Eliesa Katoa

12 Tohu Harris

13 Adam Blair

Interchange:

14 Kodi Nikorima

15 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

16 Isaiah Papali'i

17 King Vuniyayawa

18 Karl Lawton

20 Hayze Perham

21 Leivaha Pulu

22 Adam Tuimavave-Gerrard

(Four to be omitted)

Head coach | Stephen Kearney