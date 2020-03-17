Play on, is the advice of New Zealand health experts when it comes to continuing sport across the country.

Despite cancellations and suspensions from national and international sporting bodies, the spread of Covid-19 in domestic and community sport is not a huge risk yet, and sport should remain a part of the community while it can.

University of Otago's Doctor Ayesha Verrall is an expert in infectious diseases and she says now is not the time to halt sport at any level.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby: Blues try to look on bright side after coronavirus puts the brakes on

• Rugby league: Sonny Bill Williams 'fine and well' as Toronto Wolfpack players experience coronavirus symptoms

• Coronavirus: European and English rugby called off

• Rugby: Lack of meaningful tests is hurting the Southern Hemisphere game

On Monday School Sports New Zealand placed a blanket ban on all major events until at least April.

And while Rugby Australia has cancelled rugby at all levels, New Zealand club rugby is still set to kick off in the coming month.

Verrall says continuity is the best call for now, as the virus could have a further reach in the coming months and Kiwis may then not have the choice to continue organised sport at all.

"When we are at this stage, no we don't need to cancel. We just need to follow the direction from the Government like we are.

Advertisement

"These measures will change as the number of cases and transmissions in our community changes."

‌

The current Government advice is to cancel or postpone events that have crowds of 500 people or more. Meaning domestic matches such as Super Rugby, Football's A-League and the Rugby League's NRL have to adapt.

The Wellington Phoenix are still undecided whether they will base themselves in Australia for the remainder of the A League, or until the pandemic settles.

Sanzaar last week suspended the Super Rugby season until further notice.

These competitions required international travel, but Verrall says small-scale community sport and even domestic matches should continue - provided the crowds are limited.

"So right now there's only limits on groups over 500 people. We should go play club rugby if it's only getting 100 people together. Live your life to the fullest within the rules.

"Go to the gym, wash your hands when you go in, wipe down your equipment and while you're there don't touch your face, then wash when you leave."

Verrall says "our new normal" is that Covid-19 is out there and it means sporting bodies may need to adjust plans quickly as the virus develops.

Advertisement

But for now, play on.

"Imagine if we did have a little outbreak, or restrictions later on in the year? we would have wished we did all our normal stuff in March and April."

Auckland University's professor Shaun Hendy specialises in the spread of virus and disease. He echoed it was important to keep the status quo going in community and domestic sport, for the sake of staying connected.

"At the moment my recommendation would be no [don't cancel].

"People obviously have to take precautions and be sensible. If you've got a cold or sore throat don't go play sport or don't turn up to the game. But at the moment the risk is larger for larger events.

"The risk drops as the number of people drops. So I think for local school sport at the moment, people should still be doing that, while we can."

He added keeping that sense of community is useful and healthy, provided people take the right precautions.

"We are in this for the long haul, you know it's not something that's going to go away in a few weeks, we are talking months to a year.

Both Verrall and Hendy said the risk of transmitting the virus in contact sport, such as rugby, was higher than non-contact sport, but still not of concern. But the main worry was always crowd size.

The measure of spreading the virus was simple in sport - "close enough distance to spit" said Hendy.

However Professor Michael Baker, of Otago University's department of public health, says the Government needed to go even further with that 500 person measure and should look at school closures and public transport bans.

"We should probably be going even further at the moment with these measures. We need to look at school closures now and also even look at public transport."

New Zealand Rugby League, New Zealand Rugby, Netball New Zealand and New Zealand Football have reportedly been in discussions about a "collective response".

They are awaiting more information from the Government and are expected to release more information on Tuesday around community sport.