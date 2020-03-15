Warriors chief executive Cameron George has admitted it's very unlikely the side will play in New Zealand this year as the threat of the coronavirus sinks its claws into the Australasian sporting realm.

From midnight on Sunday, no travelling teams would be able to enter New Zealand and front for matches as the Government has implemented a 14-day self-isolation period for anyone entering the country.

READ MORE:

• Warriors' new home determined as duo return to NZ

• Warriors to be based in Australia: CEO reveals plan after emergency NRL meeting

• Demands for radical NRL move in wake of coronavirus outbreak

• Sport-by-sport guide: The crushing impact of the coronavirus

The Warriors will play again in round two, with their home game against the Canberra Raiders relocated from Eden Park to the Gold Coast where the team will be based for now.

Advertisement

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Martin Devlin before flying back to New Zealand on Sunday, George said there were a lot of discussions required about the situation.

"The reality is we probably won't play in New Zealand this year," George admitted.

"So many people are devastated by it, we're devastated by it, and the ramifications both for our fans, and financially for our club, are absolutely crippling and devastating."

The club will now look at the options in front of them as to how they approach the rest of the season, but with the expectation of no games being played in New Zealand, George said there were some important discussions to be had, including around organising refunds for ticket holders.

"It's exactly what's on the table now. These are discussions I had with (NRL chief executive) Todd Greenberg on Saturday night. It puts us straightaway into this situation. We're fair, we're genuine, we've got owners who are fantastic people and understand the situation and the enormity of it.

"At this point in time I just want to get home, make sure all the families of our players are okay and my family, and deal with all of this other stuff tomorrow.

"This is the reason I'm coming home, to front-foot it, and work with our fans, corporates and sponsors around how we see things moving forward. I've got to be there to lead that. They're all real questions that need to be answered and we'll work through that over the coming days."

The Warriors' round two home game against the Canberra Raiders has been moved from Auckland to the Gold Coast. Photo / Photosport

Greenberg addressed media on the situation on Sunday morning, and confirmed round two would be going ahead as scheduled with all matches to be played behind closed doors. However, ARLC chairman Peter V'landys said things could change very quickly.

Advertisement

"Any decision we make today may change tomorrow. This situation is fluid and is changing by the hour.

"We will continue to take the best expert advice including the government and chief medical officer's advice. We have always acted on that advice.

"All decisions we make will have the players' health and safety as the paramount consideration. That also includes our staff and anyone else involved in our game. Because it's changing so quickly we would be silly to go in just one direction.

"We are going to review all options including isolating players, suspending the season. In order to have the best advice, we have commissioned a bio-security expert. We have also commissioned a pandemic expert."

The NRL's announcement came after a host of other Australasian teams or events had been impacted by the coronavirus threat.

The Wellington Phoenix are set to base itself in Australia for the remainder of the season after Sunday's home clash with Melbourne Victory.

The Black Caps' one-day international series against Australia has been postponed, with the New Zealand team travelling home instead of playing out the final two matches of the series. A three-match T20 series between the two sides scheduled to be played in New Zealand has also been postponed.

The Super Rugby season has also been put on hold, with Sanzaar announcing the competition will be suspended due to New Zealand's new travel restrictions.