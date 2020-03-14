As the NRL continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, the sport has seemingly gone against the conventional wisdom of world sport.

The NBA led the charge but the EPL, Formula One, world cricket, tennis, golf and countless other sports have shut down as the coronavirus pandemic threatens the world.

The NRL are still playing in front of fans for round one before going behind closed doors from next week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison banned gatherings of over 500 people as of Monday.

The NRL hierarchy are desperate to keep the game going, despite the competition preparing for bizarre scenes when it plays in front of empty stands.

Advertisement

But two of the game's biggest names have backed the NRL to pause the season in the midst of the crisis.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett was scathing after his Rabbitohs defeated the Cronulla Sharks at ANZ Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bennett told The Daily Telegraph earlier today: "Look … the show doesn't have to go on."

"I would be suspending the season indefinitely … and you would have to assume we don't play again this year.

"The most important thing in our life is our health. Football is not life and death.

"I understand there are arrangements with broadcasters and fans and corporate sponsors, but I don't believe we should have a mickey mouse competition.

"So let's suspend the season. I would rather suspend the season than put bandaids all over it."

Wayne Bennett wants to see the NRL season called off. Photo /Photosport

But in his post-match press conference, Bennett clarified that he wanted the game to continue.

Advertisement

He said for the future of the game it needed to continue and he said he understood the game may not survive if it completely shut down.

"Our challenge is the income loss to the game if we don't play football," Bennett said "You all know TVs all have clauses in the contract if you don't have eight games a week the contract is null and void.

"The salary cap is a combined $160 million. They (the players) have got five months pay so far, so there is probably around $90 million to be paid to players.

"If TV contracts fall over who is going to be paying that $90 million for the rest of the year? It's huge.

"And that's just the players. Every club would have 30 or 40 admin and coaching staff on their books.

"Sponsors are going to pull their sponsorship because they are getting no value for money and they're going through hard times."

The Warriors in particular have put a spanner in the works, with the New Zealand government implementing a 14-day isolation policy on any person arriving from Australia from 10pm Sunday.

Patrick Herbert in possession during the round one game. Photo / Photosport

In another solution, Bennett said the magic round may have to become more of a magic month to save the NRL from ruin.

"The ideal for those contingencies is to quarantine us all," Bennett said. "Send us away as 16 teams and do the best we can to make sure no-one tests positive.

"Test us before we leave, go somewhere north where the climate is hotter. Because the odds are someone is going to get it (in their current set up).

"We have to maybe be brave enough to do something other codes haven't done, but not at the risk of people's health.

"I think there is an opportunity to do that if we have to go to Plan B."

Townsville on Saturday had its first confirmed report of the virus, while the Northern Territory has not yet had a case.

Similarly, Phil Gould believes the NRL will inevitably have to suspend the competition if and when a player tests positive for the virus.

"The moment players start to test positive to coronavirus – and it's only a matter of time – the federal government and leading sports will have no alternative but to suspend competitions until the situation is under control, or until a suitable vaccine has been developed," he wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.

He also took to Twitter to say the competition "could be over before it starts".

I imagine the NRL will attempt to base the Warriors here in Sydney. Play their home games here as well. But I don’t think anyone will be playing in a fortnight. This comp could be over before it starts. Such a shame. But we just have to suck it up and deal with it. Life goes on!! https://t.co/noH5zfc5XC — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) March 14, 2020

All will be revealed on Sunday morning at 10am AEDT when the NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V'landys make a statement.