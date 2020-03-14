Foundation Warriors skipper Dean Bell says the 2020 team need to show more raw desire, taking inspiration from captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Bell capped a distinguished career by leading the Auckland side in their inaugural season in 1995, where they missed the finals by two points, not helped by a costly interchange infringement early in the season.

A quarter of a century on, Bell has fond recollections of that campaign, particularly the opening game against the Brisbane Broncos, and hopes today's team can create their own unique memories.

Bell said the relentless drive and determination of Tuivasa-Sheck needs to be reflected across the team.

"In the modern game we can tend to over-coach and look at too much of the technical and the process," Bell told the Herald.

"When I was playing, and still now, people that win tough competitions and win most of their games are the ones that want it the most.

"[With the Warriors] their captain is a great example of how he puts everything into every play he is involved in. More players need to follow his lead. As a captain he is leading by example but he can't do it on his own.

"Effort is something that you can control yourself, so you need to have that mentality that you dislike losing more than you like winning.

"I'm not sure I see that. I like the old fashioned values of wearing a team down, playing it tough [and] being aggressive on defence."

Bell expects new hooker Wayde Egan to be a handy signing and is encouraged the playing group have had input into the training methods and new game model this season.

"[Last year] they should have built on 2018 but they didn't so that's disappointing. But [now] they have a good opportunity. They have got what they wanted, now they have to do the hard stuff and that's on the field."

Bell was noted for his uncompromising approach throughout his career — which spanned eight seasons at Wigan, three years with the Roosters and time at Carlisle, Leeds and the Warriors — and says his legacy was always top of mind.

"I always approached my career, especially the latter part of my career, with the mindset of 'how do you want to be remembered?'

"That was a great motivational tool for me because I knew there was more of my life after retirement. If you haven't got out there and had a real dig, that's got to be a shallow feeling in retirement. I didn't want that.

"I don't care what people say about me but I know every time I took the field I played to win and that's the way I approached games."