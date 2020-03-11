The Canterbury Bulldogs have not only lost two key players ahead of the start of the 2020 NRL season, they've also reportedly lost a sponsorship deal worth millions of dollars.

Kiwis international Corey Harawira-Naera and Bulldogs teammate Jayden Okunbor have been stood down over alleged misconduct involving high school girls during a pre-season trip to Port Macquarie.

It's alleged they brought the females back to their hotel after reportedly meeting them during an official club visit to the school, 9News reports.

Both players will now miss at least the opening match of the season, while the club itself has reportedly been handed another major blow as a result of the incident.

The club is without a major sponsor for 2020 and it was reported on Wednesday the scandal has hit the Bulldogs financially because a potential backer pulled out after being told of the incident.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports family restaurant chain Rashays and the club had agreed on a sponsorship deal worth A$2 million which was set to be announced on Tuesday night.

But after the club informed Rashays of the scandal, the deal was withdrawn, leaving the Bulldogs as the only club in the NRL without a major sponsor on the front of its jersey to begin the season.

Both Rashays and the Bulldogs are yet to comment on the report.