New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams is remaining uncommitted as questions over a potential Tall Blacks debut swirl once again.

Adams' yearly opportunity to pull on the black singlet is more alluring than usual this year, with the carrot of the Olympics – where his sister Dame Valerie will be competing - perhaps a greater motivator than various Asia Cup clashes or World Cup qualifiers.

The Tall Blacks have their big chance to qualify for the Olympics, taking part in a qualifying tournament in Belgrade from the 23rd to the 28th of June. They are part of a pool with the Dominican Republic and hosts Serbia, with the top two teams moving into the semifinals, where they could face either Puerto Rico, Italy or Senegal.

Only the winner of the tournament qualifies for the Olympics, with the odds against New Zealand, though their chances would be significantly enhanced if Adams makes himself available.

Advertisement

However, he told Sky Sport News that he's yet to even contemplate the decision.

"I've just been focused on our current situation here [with Oklahoma City] to be honest," said Adams.

Steven Adams has been a key part of the Oklahoma City Thunder's success this season. Photo / Getty

The Thunder's surprising season – currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record – arguably makes Adams' Tall Blacks representation less likely. The NBA playoffs start in April and run through to June, and while the Thunder aren't likely to make the finals, a deep playoff run could leave Adams preferring to rest instead of catching a flight to Serbia.

That is assuming Adams is even interested to represent his country in the first place, something that has perhaps understandably never seemed to be a major priority, though he did give praise to new coach Pero Cameron.

"He's a good lad – he'll do a good job. He was my coach when I played in the professional league in New Zealand [with the Wellington Saints]," Adams told Sky Sport News.

"He's really a 'straight to the point' type of dude – an intimidating guy. He's not a small human. He should be good though."

Cameron, who started his campaign with a win over Australia, will be hoping he can use that prior relationship to convince Adams to make his debut, and boost his team's chances of qualifying for their first Olympics since 2004.

Possible Tall Blacks squad for the Olympic qualifying tournament: Tai Webster, Shea Ili, Jarrod Kenny, Corey Webster, Reuben Te Rangi, Tom Abercrombie, Jordan Ngatai, Finn Delany, Mika Vukona, Yanni Wetzell, Isaac Fotu, Rob Loe.