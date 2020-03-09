Coach Stephen Kearney is set to spring a surprise with the first Warriors team of 2020, with youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita to be preferred in the halves.

The battle for the No 6 jersey has been one of the most interesting subplots of the pre-season, with Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima duelling for the spot beside Blake Green.

The Herald understands that Harris-Tavita will be named on Tuesday evening at five-eighth for the round one match against the Knights.

Kearney had indicated last month that it was an "open position", but it's a decision that will still turn plenty of heads.

Most NRL pundits had expected that the greater experience of Nikorima would see him get the nod.

He has 100 NRL matches to his name, as well as 15 tests for the Kiwis.

Nikorima has also played in three finals series, with one playoff run climaxing in a grand final (2015).

The 25-year-old was signed in May last year – after gaining a release from the Broncos – and was parachuted straight into the Warriors' NRL side, at the expense of Harris-Tavita, for the Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium.

He was seen as the ready-made replacement for Shaun Johnson – but it may not work out that way.

That's because of the rise of Harris-Tavita, who made his NRL debut less than a year ago.

Chanel Harris-Tavita is set to start for the Warriors in week one. Photo / Getty

Given the occasion, he didn't look out of place in his first game, and also impressed in the close loss to the Rabbitohs in Gosford, when he found himself the senior half after Green was injured in the warm-up.

But Harris-Tavita really came of age in the round 21 victory over the Manly Sea Eagles at Mt Smart, which, within an average campaign, was one of the best performances of the season.

The former Howick Hornet was inspired that night, creating two tries – one with an inch perfect kick for Ken Maumalo - as well as creating several other opportunities.

He also showed his defensive mettle, smashing Curtis Sironen off his feet in a first-half hit.

Harris-Tavita was one of the few bright spots of the 2019 campaign, and after a strong pre-season and good recovery from wrist surgery, is about to be rewarded.

Chanel Harris-Tavita has played well in pre-season. Photo / Photosport

The 20-year-old brings a longer kicking game than Nikorima and is a slightly better defender. He's also a more conventional playmaker, though he doesn't have the line-breaking ability of Nikorima.

But Nikorima will enhance the forward division off the bench.

He's one of the best dummy-half runners in the sport, and he was a key weapon for Wayne Bennett in the 2015 season, often turning games in the second half with his pace and elusiveness from dummy half.

He also brings a crisp pass, and good organisational skills.

Meanwhile, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck remains an outside chance for the Knights game, after straining ankle ligaments in the final trial against the Tigers in Rotorua.

The club and player won't be taking any risks, but Tuivasa-Sheck remains optimistic.

"It's tracking well, trying to aim for round one," Tuivasa-Sheck told the Herald. "The swelling has mostly gone and now it is about getting some weight on it. I'll be smart about it, but if it's good to go, why not?"