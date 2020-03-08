Experts have predicted the Warriors' "mind-numbing inconsistency" will be their greatest downfall this NRL season and have labelled them "wooden spoon contenders".

Sydney Morning Herald's NRL reporters have ranked all 16 teams ahead of this week's season openers, outlining their gains, losses and reasons why they can and can't win the title.

The Warriors were picked to finish 14th on the ladder ahead of the Rabbitohs and the Gold Coast Titans. Stephen Kearney's side finished 13th last season with nine wins, a draw and 14 defeats in 2019.

As for the reasoning, the Warriors were called out on their signature weakness: inconsistency.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney. Photo / Photosport

"Kearney will continue to struggle for consistent performances from his team," Sydney Morning Herald writer Sam Phillips said. "One week they will look like world beaters, the next they will look like wooden spoon contenders. They'll miss the eight.

"The Warriors can lose to any team on any day. History has shown us that, too. Their inconsistency is mind-numbing for anyone who takes footy tipping seriously. Imagine how coach Stephen Kearney feels."

For an 11 year period from the start of this decade, the Warriors were actually a model of consistency. They reached the finals seven times, in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

But the closest they've come since then is an eighth-place finish in 2018.

On the flip side, the Warriors' unpredictable nature was highlighted as something that was, at times, an advantage.

Warriors fans 'keeping the faith'. Photo / Photosport

"The Warriors can beat any team on any day. It doesn't matter who is on their roster. Years of history shows us they are the NRL's ultimate enigma," Phillips said.

"Mix their famous unpredictability with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - who is the only player challenging James Tedesco for the title of world's best player - and you have a team which can finish in the top eight in a very even year."

Meanwhile, Melbourne Strom were picked to finish top this season.

Shaun Johnson's ability to bounce back from a niggly hamstring injury was picked as a focal point for the Cronulla Sharks' success this season. They were picked to finish seventh ahead of the Broncos and West Tigers.

The Warriors open their 2020 campaign against the Newcastle Knights on Saturday.