The Kiwi horse racing sensation who has rocketed into the world's top 10 admits he can't quite get his head around it.

But Matamata trainer Jamie Richards better get used to his new fame because his remarkable rise up the global ranking may just be getting started.

The personable 30-year-old heads to the Auckland Cup meeting at Ellerslie today favoured to win two of the three group one races. Group ones are horse racing's equivalent of rugby or cricket tests. The real deal.

Many trainers go their entire careers without winning one yet Richards has won nine since September as well as both $1million races on Karaka Million night at Ellerslie, which aren't even considered group one races because they have restricted entry.

He isn't just starring at home as the trainer for racing syndication behemoth Te Akau. Richards won a group one at the famed Melbourne Cup meeting in November and two of them in Sydney last Saturday taking on stables powered by billionaire owners.

His breakout season in which his horses have won nearly $6million in stakes has seen Richards rocket to ninth in the world thoroughbred trainer's rankings and with so many of his superstars set to fire again in the next month his ranking could head even higher.

"It is all very humbling," admits Richards.

"I am only as good as the horses I am given to train and I am lucky David (Ellis, Te Akau boss) buys so many good ones and can syndicate them.

"I also think the rankings are based on form and we have had a pretty special season.

"So I am sure I'll drop back down the rankings again at some stage. But it does feel pretty surreal when you consider the great horse trainers on that list."

Training horses is an art: Part sports coach, business manager, farmer and sometimes amateur psychologist with a list of patients who can't talk. But Richards's stunning climb to the top of world racing comes at a price.

At an age when many adults are enjoying their social lives he is often in bed by 7.30pm, up in the middle of the night to prepare the schedule for the huge Te Akau team.

"But that is what it takes and this is what we do. I don't see it as a sacrifice, its my life."

Richards rates Karaka Million winner Cool Aza Beel in race six as the best bet for punters heading along to the last glamour meeting of Ellerslie's summer season today but even being one of the best in the world doesn't guaranteed a shot at success.

He hasn't even got a starter in the $500,000 Barfoot And Thompson Auckland Cup. That target will have to wait at least one year.

AUCKLAND CUP DAY

What: Auckland Cup horse racing meeting.

Where: Ellerslie racecourse.

When: Today, first race at 12.45pm.

What: One of New Zealand racing's most iconic days, featuring three group one races.