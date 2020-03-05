Sonny Bill Williams' season with the winless Toronto Wolfpack hit a new low after they slumped to a record 66-12 defeat against the Leeds Rhinos on Friday (NZ time).

Former Warriors NRL back Konrad Hurrell scored the last of Leeds Rhinos' 11 tries at Headingley and sent them top of the Super League table for the first time since 2015.

Williams joined Toronto on a multi-million-dollar contract after the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup campaign, with the Canadian club harbouring hopes the former NRL star could inspire them to Super League success.

But it has been the opposite, with the Wolfpack sitting in last place without a win after six games.

SBW in action for Toronto. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The 54-point thrashing was the worst result of Toronto's Super League season - and the heaviest defeat in the fledgling club's history.

In six games, the Wolfpack have scored 70 points, but conceded 214. They're back in action next weekend against Hull Kingston Rovers.

The bottom Super League team is relegated at the end of the season and replaced by the winners of the second-tier Championship.