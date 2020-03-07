The Warriors' tiniest new fan made his way to see his dad, centre Patrick Herbert, five days after his mum, hairdresser Kirri Dinica gave birth to him.

Dinica, who runs her own hair studio in Manukau and is also a personal trainer, took True Tuatahi Herbert to watch his dad as his team played the West Tigers in the final week of a pre-season trial in Rotorua last Sunday.

"First game watching his daddy, we are so proud of you." Dinica captioned a picture of the three of them on Instagram.

Warriors centre Patrick Herbert, Kirri Dinica and their son True Tuatahi Herbert.

Four days earlier, the new mum posted: "Weight: 7.9lb / Length: 53cm. We have been blessed with this gorgeous little boy, honestly couldn't have asked for a better pregnancy/birth or a better partner to have by my side through it all @patriccherbert we love you so much my boy."

True's proud daddy posted on his Instagram page: "Welcome baby boy, so much love and care for someone who has only started their little journey on this earth! Your mama was amazing and killed the birth process. We both love you beyond comprehension, blessed to be writing this new chapter of my story with you @kirridinica."

Herbert was born in Whakatane. He joined the Vodafone Warriors last year after being with the St George Illawarra Dragons. He wasn't able to break into the NRL with the Dragons but did with the Warriors, making his NRL debut against the Melbourne Storm on Anzac Day.