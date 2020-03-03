The Warriors could be without their captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for the opening round of the NRL.

The Dally M medal winner along with Kodi Nikorima and Agnatius Paasi picked up niggles in the side's pre-season loss to the Tigers last weekend.

Coach Stephen Kearney has told Sky Sport he's confident they will play at this stage.

He says they want to give them every opportunity to play, though Tuivasa-Sheck and Paasi are of biggest concern.

The Warriors first game of the season's against the Knights on March 14.