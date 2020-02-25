A rugby league match from four years ago has recently gone viral on social media and has been labelled the "most ridiculous finish to a game ever".

During a Championship Shield match in 2015, the Batley Bulldogs blew a 26-6 lead to the Featherstone Rovers to lose the match 26-28.

However, it was the way in which the final moments of the game played out that caught the attention of sports fans on social media four years later.

The video, which first emerged on the social media app TikTok, showed the remarkable final moments of the match with Batley up 26-22 in the game's dying stages.

As the final hooter sounded, all Bulldogs player Shaun Ainscough had to do was kick the ball into touch, but his overly-excited kick ended up ballooning towards his own try line, which ended up bouncing into the hands of Featherstone player Will Sharp who scored the equalising try.

The shocking error gave Featherstone one last chance to win the match through a touchline conversion, which was duly converted by Paul Sykes to hand Featherstone a sensational win.

The video, which has garnered thousands of views on social media, was first posted by the Rugby Football League's official TikTok channel and was then circulated around other social media platforms.

"That's the best thing I've ever seen on a rugby field," said one fan on Twitter.