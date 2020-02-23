The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum has shown off his brand new tattoo, but the NBA star has quickly been alerted to a big issue with it.

The tattoo goes across his shoulders and reads "Gods Will" and the Bible verses Proverbs 3:5-6.

Tatum has long shared his Christian beliefs, including telling the Faith on the Field podcast in his rookie season in 2017 that he has followed Christianity since he was young and grew up in the church.

"That's something that has stuck with me for a long time. I even got it tattooed on my wrist," Tatum said. "From a young age, my grandmother was the first one to always remind me of how blessed I am to be in this position, the talents I have, and everything that you do, you do it for Jesus."

Now Tatum is one of the Celtics' leaders and is scoring at 22.5 points per game, seven rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals, all well above his career stats.

But fans have roasted the star as the big tatt is missing an apostrophe.

Luckily for Tatum, it seems like a fairly easy fix.