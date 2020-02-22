The hits keep coming for Sophie Devine.

The White Ferns captain has continued her incredible batting form by smashing an unbeaten 75 runs in New Zealand's first Group A match at the Women's T20 World Cup at the WACA in Perth.

Thanks to Devine's half-century, the Ferns beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets to open their World Cup campaign with a statement victory - shortly after hosts and tournment favourites Australia were stunned by India.

It wasn't all one-way traffic, however, with the Sri Lankans getting off to a solid start - skipper Chamari Atapattu scoring 41 off 30 balls - before a slide of six wickets for 36 runs saw them collapse from 87-1 to 123-7.

Seamer Hayley Jensen claimed career-best bowling figures of 3-16.

Hayley Jensen of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Shashikala Siriwardena of Sri Lanka at the WACA in Perth. Photo / Photosport

Chasing the target of 128, the Ferns were in some bother at 65-2 after 12 overs, with Rachel Priest (6) and Suzie Bates (13) back in the sheds.

Devine remained in control, smashing six fours and two sixes and sharing in a 61-run third-wicket partnership with Maddy Green (29).

The innings was Devine's fifth fifty in her last six T20 innings, added to her phenomenal century against South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington two weeks ago.

The White Ferns next face India on Thursday at 5pm (NZT).