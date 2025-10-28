The Black Knights attracted an average crowd of 18,101 last season.
Becker said they have made additions to the fan experience on game day.
“The fanzone is absolutely pumping. The new inflatable [slide] is up and running. We’re loving life.
“The beach will be back. Next week, we’ve got the ferris wheel. But we’re also starting to do tailgating in the carpark. So you can come along, pop the boot. You’ve got food, there are bars up there, Red Bull have come with their DJ.
“The players all walk through so you can high-five them as they are going into the game. It’s been a spectacular success.”
Becker said Mt Smart works perfectly for balancing a family-friendly vibe with allowing others to let loose.
“Down that end, you’ve got the South Stand. The Port, the rowdiness, the atmosphere, the colour is down there. Up here [North End], you’ve got the family zone. Naturally, it splits itself really well.”
‘The Port’ is Auckland FC’s active supporter group, known for its raucous chants and energetic character.
One supporter said the fan excitement will only build.
“It’s like a snowball rolling down the hill. It’s good to see kids involved, too. I’ve got my own kids, and they’re asking, ‘when’s the next game?’. And then they get the posters and just get stuck in.
“I named it Tama, because Tama means male or boy in Māori, because this is like the men’s team. It’s also kind of short for Tāmaki Makaurau, which is Auckland.”
Auckland FC next host Adelaide United on Saturday at Mt Smart.
Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.