“Last season, it was successful. We were disappointed not to make the final. We’ve reflected, and it’s given us the motivation to go again.

Auckland FC CEO Nick Becker. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“We want to win the double. We want to win the premiership and the championship. We want to make the grand final and win that. We certainly aren’t going to rest on our laurels of one good season.”

The team drew 14,767 fans into Mt Smart for the round-two fixture, over 4000 more than any other A-League game over the weekend.

The Black Knights attracted an average crowd of 18,101 last season.

Becker said they have made additions to the fan experience on game day.

“The fanzone is absolutely pumping. The new inflatable [slide] is up and running. We’re loving life.

“The beach will be back. Next week, we’ve got the ferris wheel. But we’re also starting to do tailgating in the carpark. So you can come along, pop the boot. You’ve got food, there are bars up there, Red Bull have come with their DJ.

“The players all walk through so you can high-five them as they are going into the game. It’s been a spectacular success.”

Becker said Mt Smart works perfectly for balancing a family-friendly vibe with allowing others to let loose.

Auckland FC fans show their passion on Saturday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“Down that end, you’ve got the South Stand. The Port, the rowdiness, the atmosphere, the colour is down there. Up here [North End], you’ve got the family zone. Naturally, it splits itself really well.”

‘The Port’ is Auckland FC’s active supporter group, known for its raucous chants and energetic character.

One supporter said the fan excitement will only build.

“It’s like a snowball rolling down the hill. It’s good to see kids involved, too. I’ve got my own kids, and they’re asking, ‘when’s the next game?’. And then they get the posters and just get stuck in.

Auckland FC fans arriving at Go Media Stadium for the first home game of the season. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“It’s a family environment, but also they allow a bit of rowdiness, which is good.

“Compared to last year, you’re going to see an uptick. The Port’s got more membership than last year, and it’s just going to grow.”

Another fan thinks the Port will be intimidating for visiting teams.

“They’re going to go hard for as long as they can and try and bring as much noise as possible.”

Auckland FC's coach Steve Corica meets fans before Saturday's match. Photo / Photosport

One youngster named Billy described the atmosphere of walking through the gates as “absolutely electric”, before declaring “New Zealand is blue!”.

Another fan, Andy, said he has full confidence Auckland FC will win the title this season.

“Last year, it was a bit sad because the final game didn’t go the way everyone wanted it to. The memory’s still a bit tainted.”

Auckland have lost the services of star goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, who has returned to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth after featuring on loan last year. He’s now out on loan again, this time to Polish top-flight club Lechia Gdansk.

One fan said the players the Black Knights have in the guts of the team are strong.

“Sport at this level is 90% mental. If they have it right in their head, I think they’re going to do just fine.”

Agnes Jun with the kōtare mascot she designed for Auckland FC. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Eleven-year-old Agnes Jun designed Auckland FC’s new mascot – a kōtare (kingfisher) named Tama.

“I chose a kingfisher because it was sharp and fast, which I thought was perfect for a team like Auckland FC.

“I named it Tama, because Tama means male or boy in Māori, because this is like the men’s team. It’s also kind of short for Tāmaki Makaurau, which is Auckland.”

Auckland FC next host Adelaide United on Saturday at Mt Smart.

