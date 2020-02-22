Sam Lisone will leave the Warriors, in a deal expected to be concluded over the next few days.

The 26-year-old will join the Gold Coast Titans, whose front-row stocks have diminished with the season-ending injury to Ryan James.

Lisone's move isn't a complete surprise, as he had fielded interest from several Super League clubs at the end of last season and had been tipped to leave Mt Smart.

Lisone and Warriors coach Stephen Kearney haven't always seen eye to eye, part of the reason that the former Otahuhu Leopards forward has made only 11 appearances in each of the last two seasons, all of them from the interchange bench.

Advertisement

The fact that the Warriors were prepared to let the Samoan international go – even after the serious knee injury suffered by Bunty Afoa before the NRL Nines – shows how far down the pecking order Lisone had fallen.

Afoa has been ruled out for the season, after tearing his ACL during a contact session at training a fortnight ago.

Still, the move could prove to be the right one for both parties.

Sam Lisone's Warriors career has stalled since the end of the 2017 season, with 85 games across five seasons. Photo / Photosport

Lisone could thrive in the fresh environment in Queensland, while the Warriors have freed up a spot on their roster.

Lisone made his NRL debut in the opening round of the 2015 season after starring for the Junior Warriors in their run to the 2014 NYC Cup.

He was part of a raw front-row employed by coach Andrew McFadden, alongside Albert Vete, and acquitted himself well, featuring in the first 10 matches and 19 in total that season.

Lisone looked a future star but it never quite happened, and his career has stalled since the end of the 2017 season, with 85 games across five seasons.