The Australian drivers will again be wary of the strong Kiwi presence when the Supercars championship starts this weekend at Adelaide.

With two-time champion Scott McLaughlin leading the charge, former champion Shane van Gisbergen will push him hard, as will Fabian Coulthard, Andre Heimgartner, who's in a new Mustang this year, and the returning Chris Pither in the new Team Sydney entry.

The changes to cars for the 2020 season, especially the introduction of a control shock absorber, could see van Gisbergen keep McLaughlin honest and challenge for the title.

"The first half of last year was a write-off for us," said van Gisbergen. "We struggled so much and you've got to believe in the theory the changes Supercars have made will make all the cars more even.

"I don't really know why we go so well at Adelaide. I've been lucky that in the past, the car has been good straight away, which helps a lot.

"Two good days down here starts your season off really well. We've prepared really well and we'll just have to see how we go."

In an effort to curb the big teams from dominating and improve racing and passing, the cars also have less aero this year, and combined with the new shocks, the cars are moving around a lot more.

Although van Gisbergen said tongue in cheek that he was "hating life" in the car, having a loose car will suit him. He has a long-standing reputation for getting the best out of a car that's not perfect, and has the ability to adapt quickly.

"Testing was quite good, but the car is a lot different to drive than last year's. The car's moving around quite a lot but everyone's got the same problem.

"We're trying a lot of things to match up to the new shocks. They're not as good as we had last year but it's a good thing that everyone is more level now.

"There's still a bit to figure out, though, and the Adelaide track is bumpier than where testing was [The Bend Motorsport Park]."

This could be the last time van Gisbergen is seen in a Holden after the recent announcement General Motors are axing the badge and ending the brand.

While the Holden business was struggling, the sudden pulling of the rug from under everyone was still something of a surprise.

"It's sad news and happened all of a sudden, which was a bit of a shock. People are having meetings and we'll just have to wait and see what comes of it. It's still early days."

The opening race this weekend will be interesting on several levels. There have been a number of driver changes, chief among them James Courtney moving to a new team (Team Sydney) and Chaz Mostert moving to the Walkinshaw Andretti United outfit.

Four drivers will be making their full-time debut in the main game — Bryce Fullwood, Jack Smith, Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki (although he's not racing at Adelaide) — all are aged 20 or 21.