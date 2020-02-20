Being engaged with a heavyweight boxing champion comes with its perks, and Telli Swift is making the most of her time in the sun.

From reality TV appearances to audiences with the Pope, the 31-year-old fiance of Deontay Wilder is embracing life as a WAG.

While the term isn't necessarily embraced by wives and girlfriends of celebrities, Swift has starred in the sole season of WAGS Atlanta and also set up a charitable foundation called the Boxing WAGS Association, which supports children and families.

Swift, a nurse by trade, met Wilder at Los Angeles Airport four years ago in rather romantic fashion. After locking eyes from a distance at check-in, then again at the security screening area, they spoke briefly while on their way to their respective gates.

They continued the conversation in true modern day fashion - via Instagram direct messages.

"Leave it to IG DMs — we got in touch with each other two weeks before my family reunion which so happened to be in Alabama where Deontay is from. The rest is history," Swift told The Sun.

Swift puts together fundraising events around his fights, with their charity, the Boxing WAGS Association, raising funds for non-profit organisations, including for children with spina bifida.

The cause is close to the pair as Wilder's eldest daughter Naieya, from a previous relationship, was born with the condition.

"The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved," Swift told The Sun.

"Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.

"The purpose of the BWA is to have an alliance of women within a network who are fully committed to collectively affecting change within themselves as well as their surrounding communities."