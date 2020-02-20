A day after three children were found dead - and their mother burning on the street - in a horrific act of domestic violence at the hand of their father and her estranged husband, the public is rallying hard to raise funds to pay for their funerals.



It has been just a little over 24 hours since explosions were heard in an Australian suburban street, in Brisbane, and neighbours were met with a grisly sight - a car engulfed in flames and a woman doused in petrol and set alight.

Sisters Aaliyah, 6, and Laianah, 4, and their 3-year-old brother Trey would be found dead in the scorched vehicle which had been set alight by their father.

Their mum, Hannah Baxter, would succumb to her severe injuries hours later. She was 31.

Police are investigating an incident in Camp Hill this morning which resulted in the deaths of four people. https://t.co/XWR2ivD2s6 pic.twitter.com/SxEw1PwxLC — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 19, 2020

Her estranged husband and the father of her children, Rowan Baxter, 42, would be pronounced dead at the scene too; after witnesses reported seeing him stab himself.

Advertisement

Rowan Baxter with estranged wife Hannah and their three children, daughters Aaliyah, 6, and Laianah, 4, and son Trey, 3. Photo / Supplied

Hannah Baxter's family, the Clarkes, have since set up a fundraising page on Facebook to raise funds to help pay for funeral costs for their daughter and her children.

By 12.30pm (NZT), more than $50,000 had been raised by more than 1000 people who had donated anything starting from $30.

Sister-in-law Stacey Roberts posted a photo of the young mother and her three children smiling happily while lying in the shallows at a beach.

She is captured sharing a moment with her son, Trey, locking eyes as they smile at each other.

READ MORE:

• Car-fire murders: Rowan Baxter a 'disgusting human being', says relative

• Three children, former New Zealand Warriors player Rowan Baxter and wife Hannah die after 'horrific' Brisbane car fire

• Car fire murders: Former Warrior Rowan Baxter's wife Hannah Baxter dies after fire that killed couple's three kids

• 'Goodnight my babies': Former Warriors player Rowan Baxter's Facebook posts leading up to car fire horror

Roberts said in a post that Hannah Baxter's parents, Sue and Lloyd, had "exhausted themselves" trying to help her "escape this monster".

"As you may be aware, my beautiful sister-in-law and my nieces and nephew had their lives taken by a disgusting human being they called their father.

"For all those who knew Hannah, or had even just met her once, would know how much of a beautiful soul she was. Her children were her life.

Advertisement

"All she ever wanted was happiness. Her children were only a reflection of her - gorgeous happy kids who held a massive piece in my heart and I'm sure many others; [because] that's exactly what they were like.

"We will miss them all more than anything!"

EX-WARRIORS PLAYER

Rowan Baxter grew up in Tauranga. He is a former Warriors rugby league player and was officially part of the team in 2005, but never played a game.

Rugby league figure Sir Peter "the Mad Butcher" Leitch said he could not recall him, but acknowledged the horrific nature of the tragedy.

"It's terrible what's happened - there's no question," he told the Herald.

"What's the world coming to?"

Queensland Police said investigations surrounding the events that unfolded yesterday are continuing.

Authorities did, however, make a point of including information for crisis phone lines for anyone who may be dealing with mental health-related issues.

"If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline ..."

To donate, visit: The Clark Family



DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.