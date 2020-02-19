A former Warriors player and his three children have been killed in a "horrific" car fire that was allegedly deliberately lit on a Brisbane street this morning.

Rowan Baxter, a member of the 2005 Warriors squad, has been identified as one of the four victims - while a fifth person, believed to be his wife Hannah, scrambled from the car screaming: "He poured petrol on me."

The Courier Mail reported the couple were in a custody battle over their three young children, Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey.

Rowan Baxter and his family. Photo / Facebook

Police were called to the scene in Camp Hill about 8.30am local time after receiving reports the car was on fire.

Three children under 10 and their father died as a result of the incident, with the ABC reporting the car was allegedly set alight.

A fifth person, a woman, was taken to hospital with "extensive injuries", police said.

The Courier Mail named the couple as Rowan and Hannah Baxter, with the former rugby league player appearing in the Warriors squad in 2005. He was a fitness coach in Brisbane.

Rowan Baxter plays during the NRL Pre-Season rugby league match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Parramatta Eels in 2005. Photo / Photosport

It is understood the victims lived in the area.

One resident told The Australian that another witness saw a woman jump from the burning car and yell, "He's poured petrol on me".

This was reportedly followed by "four other explosions".

A resident told The Courier Mail he was first alerted to the incident after hearing screams from the street.

"I had people working at my house and we could hear screams and calls for help," he said.

"On arrival, police and emergency services have identified five people that were involved in the fire inside the vehicle. I can confirm that we have three deceased children under the age of 10 in the vehicle," Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told reporters at the scene.

"We have another deceased adult male who was known to the children, and we also have a victim suffering extensive injuries that are also known to the children and the adult male."

Baxter's recent posts on Facebook all revolve around his children, with him sharing multiple photos of the kids and writing, "Daddy loves you".

Multiple people, including children, have been confirmed dead. Picture: Nine News / Channel 9 Source:Channel 9

Thompson said it was too early to comment on how the fire was started.

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment, so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage," he said.

"I've seen some horrific scenes – this is up there with some of the best of them.

"It's a terrible thing to be presented with."

Thompson said the car was "fully emerged in fire" when police arrived on the scene.

"It's a horrific scene. It would be a horrific thing for emergency services, police, fire and ambulances to deal with in the coming days," he said.

Earlier, Police Minister Mark Ryan told Queensland Parliament the people were found dead at the scene and described it as a "horrific incident".

"I have just been informed by the Police Commissioner that three people have died, including children, in a horrific incident at Camp Hill this morning," he said.

"All emergency services are on scene.

"The situation is at a very early stage and I am informed that police are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic set of events.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy."

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au multiple units attended the scene this morning.

Police were called to the scene at about 8.30am (AEST) Picture: Steve Pohlner Source: News Corp Australia

Former Warriors player Rowan Baxter and his three children playing. VIDEO / news.com.au / Facebook

It is understood two patients were taken to hospital with severe burns, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

The fire has now been extinguished and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Thompson said the officers who attended the scene were being supported by police human services.

"Our people are well trained. They'll put that behind them in the short-term. And deal with the investigation at hand. And we will make sure that their welfare is looked after into the future," he said.

What we know about Rowan Baxter

• He is reported to have been in a custody battle with his wife over their three children. He and his immediate family lived in Brisbane.

• According to his LinkedIn profile, he attended Tauranga Boys College between 1990 and 1995.

• Was named as part of the 2005 New Zealand Warriors squad and played one pre-season fixture against the Parramatta Eels.

• Played for the New Zealand A rugby league team in 2004 alongside Frank-Paul Nu'uausala.

• Won the Fox Memorial grand final in 2004 with the Mt Albert Lions alongside Anthony Swann, Tony Tuimavave, Vinnie Anderson and Mark Tookey. The side was coached by former Kiwis coach Brian McLennan.

• He had been running a fitness training company with his wife called Integr8 Functional Training and had worked with professional sportspeople such as Brisbane Broncos players Matt Gillett and Sam Thaiday.

His company website says Baxter had "over 20 years of experience in sports and fitness industry, starting off as an NRL player for the NZ Warriors team and then coaching other people."

"As an experienced coach, Rowan has successfully trained many clients with different fitness levels: from beginners, helping them achieve weight loss and improve strength, to working with NRL - Super 15 Rugby & AFL Teams around Australia, introducing them to functional body weight training."



