Hurricanes winger Ben Lam will leave New Zealand at the end of Super Rugby after signing a two-year deal with Bordeaux-Begles.

The French club have been on the hunt for an outside back following the pending departure of Fijian Semi Radradra.

Lam will join former All Black Seta Tamanivalu at the club.

He's scored two tries this season and was in record-breaking form for the franchise in 2018 scoring 16 tries.