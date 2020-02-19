Warren Gatland and the Chiefs look like the team to beat in this year's Super Rugby competition. VIDEO / Chiefs TV

The Brumbies have been hit by mumps ahead of this weekend's Super Rugby match with the Chiefs.

A number of cases have been confirmed, with Rugby Australia and Sanzaar stepping in to control the issue.

After consultation with ACT Health, only players and staff who are completely well will travel to Hamilton for Saturday's game.

The initial testing conducted last week was inconclusive, with a second wave of testing confirming the presence of the virus among some players and staff.

Contact has been made with all Super Rugby teams, while each of the teams that the Brumbies have played in recent weeks (Queensland Reds, Melbourne Rebels and Highlanders) are monitoring their staff and players, with no further reported cases to date.

