A baseball star and a banned fan have gone to court over a protection order which includes bizarre claims she allegedly receives "sexual signals" from him at games.

46-year-old Gina Devasahayam has reportedly claimed she is the future wife of Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner while allegedly claiming the player makes sexual "signals" to her from the field, NJ.com reports.

Gardner's lawyer went to Bronx civil court last week requesting an order of protection against Devasahayam while her photo has been given to security at the training ground in Florida as the Yankees begin pre-season training for the upcoming season.

Devasahayam is meanwhile attempting to sue the baseball side after she was kicked out of Yankee Stadium last year. Earlier in the season she was thrown out of Baltimore's Camden Yards ground after trying to enter the locker room during a Yankees away game against the Orioles.

"I request the Court to grant me access to the Stadium in accordance with MLB fan policy and also in accordance with 'Significant other' of MLB player Brett Gardner," she wrote in the lawsuit according to NJ.com.

"I am a Yankees fan and also the future wife of Brett Gardner."

According to the baseball star they have never met. Gardner is entering his 13th season with the famed New York team, having played 1499 games for the Yankees. He was named an All Star in 2015.

Devasahayam's lawsuit claims Gardner "motions with his hip on the stairs as though he is having sexual intercourse with me". And adds that he makes "a sad face" during home games when she does not attend.

"They have their own signals, first of all, for pitch type and all that ... And then there's another thing called romantically and sexually signaling toward me. That is how our relationship has progressed because he has started sexually signalling toward me," she told NJ Advance Media.